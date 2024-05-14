How to print screen of only one monitor?

Printing the screen of just one monitor can be a useful skill, especially for those who work with multiple monitors. If you’ve ever wondered how to capture a screenshot of only one monitor, you’re in the right place. Below, we’ll explain how to do it step-by-step.
**To print screen of only one monitor, follow these steps:**
1. Ensure the monitor you want to capture is the primary monitor.
2. Press the “Print Screen” key on your keyboard.
3. Open an image editing program like Paint.
4. Press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot.
5. Save the image to your desired location.
This simple method will allow you to capture the screen of only one monitor, even if you have multiple monitors connected to your computer.
FAQs:
1. How do I switch which monitor is the primary monitor?
To change the primary monitor, right-click on the desktop, select “Display settings,” then click on the monitor you want to set as primary and check the box that says “Make this my main display.”
2. Can I print screen of a secondary monitor using the same method?
No, the “Print Screen” key captures the entire desktop, including all connected monitors. To capture only one monitor, you need to ensure it is the primary monitor before taking the screenshot.
3. Is there a shortcut key to capture a screenshot of only one monitor?
Unfortunately, there isn’t a specific shortcut key to capture a screenshot of only one monitor. The method mentioned above of using the “Print Screen” key and an image editing program is the most common way to achieve this.
4. Can I use third-party software to capture the screen of only one monitor?
Yes, there are many third-party screenshot tools available that allow you to capture specific windows or monitors. Some popular options include Snagit, Greenshot, and Lightshot.
5. What if I want to capture a specific window on the primary monitor?
To capture a specific window on the primary monitor, you can use the “Alt + Print Screen” shortcut to capture only the active window. You can then paste it into an image editing program for saving.
6. How can I take a screenshot of a specific area on one monitor?
If you want to capture a specific area on one monitor, you can use the “Snipping Tool” on Windows or the “Command + Shift + 4” shortcut on Mac to select the area you want to capture.
7. Can I capture a screenshot of a specific application on one monitor?
Yes, you can use the “Alt + Print Screen” shortcut to capture the active window of a specific application on one monitor. This will capture only the content of that application.
8. Is there a way to capture a screenshot of a specific webpage on one monitor?
If you want to capture a screenshot of a specific webpage on one monitor, you can use browser extensions like “Awesome Screenshot” or “Fireshot” to capture the entire webpage or a selected area.
9. How do I take a screenshot of a video playing on one monitor?
To capture a screenshot of a video playing on one monitor, you can pause the video at the desired frame, then use the “Print Screen” key to capture the screen. You can then edit and save the screenshot as needed.
10. Can I capture a screenshot of a game running on one monitor?
Yes, you can capture a screenshot of a game running on one monitor using the same method mentioned above. Just ensure the game is running on the monitor you want to capture before pressing the “Print Screen” key.
11. How do I take a screenshot of a specific folder open on one monitor?
To capture a screenshot of a specific folder open on one monitor, simply ensure the folder window is active, then use the “Alt + Print Screen” shortcut to capture only the folder window.
12. Is there a way to capture a screenshot of a live stream on one monitor?
If you want to capture a screenshot of a live stream playing on one monitor, you can pause the stream at the desired moment, then use the “Print Screen” key to capture the screen. Remember to follow any copyright laws when sharing the screenshot.