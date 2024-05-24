How to print screen keyboard shortcut?

Taking a screenshot of your computer screen can be incredibly useful for a variety of reasons. Whether you want to capture an image, save a webpage, or demonstrate a software issue, knowing how to use the print screen keyboard shortcut is essential. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Understanding the Print Screen Keyboard Shortcut
The print screen keyboard shortcut is a combination of keys that captures what is currently displayed on your computer screen and saves it as an image file. Depending on your operating system and keyboard layout, there are a few different ways to accomplish this. Here’s how:
How to Use the Print Screen Key on Windows?
To use the print screen key on Windows, locate the “PrtScn” (Print Screen) button on your keyboard. Once you find it, press it to capture the entire screen.
What If I Want to Capture a Single Window?
If you only want to capture a specific window instead of the entire screen, press the “Alt” key along with the “PrtScn” key. This action will restrict the screenshot to the active window.
How to Take a Screenshot of a Part of the Screen on Windows?
If you prefer to capture only a portion of the screen on Windows, press the “Windows logo key” + “Shift” + “S” simultaneously. This key combination will allow you to select the desired area to capture, and the screenshot will be saved to the clipboard.
How to Find the Captured Image on Windows?
After taking a screenshot using the print screen keyboard shortcut on Windows, the image is temporarily stored in the clipboard. To access it, open an image editor or any application that accepts images, then paste (Ctrl+V) the screenshot. Finally, save the image to your desired location.
Can I Change the Destination Folder for Screenshots on Windows?
Yes, you can. By default, Windows saves screenshots in the “Pictures” folder. However, you can personalize the destination folder by going to the “Settings” menu, selecting “System,” then “Screen.” Scroll down and click on the “Change where screenshots get saved” link.
How to Use the Print Screen Key on Mac?
On a Mac, the print screen keyboard shortcut is slightly different. Press the “Command” + “Shift” + “3” keys simultaneously to capture the entire screen and save it as an image on your desktop.
How to Take a Screenshot of a Single Window on Mac?
To capture a specific window on a Mac, press the “Command” + “Shift” + “4” keys together. The cursor will change into a crosshair, allowing you to select the window you wish to capture. The screenshot will be saved on your desktop.
How to Take a Screenshot of a Part of the Screen on Mac?
To capture a specific area on a Mac, press the “Command” + “Shift” + “4” keys together. The cursor will turn into a crosshair, which you can click and drag to select the desired area to capture. Once you release the mouse button, the screenshot will be saved on your desktop.
How to Change the Screenshot File Format on Mac?
By default, Mac saves screenshots in the PNG format. However, if you prefer a different file format such as JPEG, GIF, or TIFF, you can modify this by opening the “Terminal” application and typing in the appropriate command to change the default screenshot format.
Can I Preview Screenshots Before Saving on Mac?
Yes, you can preview screenshots on Mac before saving them. Immediately after taking a screenshot, a thumbnail preview will appear on the bottom right corner of the screen. Clicking on it will open a preview window where you can annotate, edit, or delete the screenshot before saving.
How to Take a Screenshot on a Chromebook?
For Chromebook users, the print screen keyboard shortcut involves pressing the “Ctrl” + “Window switcher” (or “Ctrl” + “F5”) keys simultaneously. The captured screenshot will be saved in the “Downloads” folder.
Is There a Way to Capture Screenshots on Linux?
Yes, Linux offers various options for taking screenshots, including keyboard shortcuts specific to the desktop environment you are using. Popular options include “Print Screen,” “Alt” + “Print Screen,” or using a screenshot tool like “Shutter” or “Flameshot.”
Taking screenshots using the print screen keyboard shortcut can significantly simplify tasks that require visual representation. With the knowledge of how to use this keyboard shortcut on different operating systems, you can effortlessly capture and save images of your screen whenever needed.