**How to Print from USB on Sharp Copier?**
Sharp copiers are versatile machines that can print, copy, scan, and fax documents with ease. One of the convenient features these copiers offer is the ability to print directly from a USB drive. This means you can easily print documents, images, or other files stored on a USB drive without the need for a computer. If you want to learn how to print from USB on a Sharp copier, follow the step-by-step guide below.
1. **Check Compatibility:** Before you begin, ensure that your Sharp copier is equipped with a USB port. Most modern Sharp models come with a USB port located on the control panel or at the side of the copier.
2. **Prepare Your USB Drive:** Insert your USB drive into the USB port of the copier. Make sure the drive does not contain any malicious or unwanted files that could potentially harm your copier or compromise its functionality.
3. **Access the USB Printing Menu:** On the Sharp copier’s control panel, locate the option that allows you to access the USB printing menu. This option is usually labeled “USB” or “Print from USB.”
4. **Select the USB Drive:** Once you access the USB printing menu, you will see a list of available USB drives. If you have only one USB drive inserted, it should automatically be selected. Otherwise, use the navigation buttons on the control panel to choose the desired USB drive.
5. **Choose the File to Print:** After selecting the USB drive, you will see a list of files stored on the drive. Use the navigation buttons to highlight the file you wish to print.
6. **Customize Print Settings:** Before finalizing the print job, you can customize settings such as paper size, orientation, color settings, or the number of copies. The options may vary depending on the specific model of your Sharp copier.
7. **Print the Document:** Once you have selected the desired file and customized the settings, you are ready to print. Press the “Print” button on the control panel, and the Sharp copier will begin printing your document from the USB drive.
8. **Eject the USB Drive:** After printing, it is essential to eject the USB drive safely. On the control panel, locate the option to eject the USB drive and follow the prompts provided. This will ensure that your USB drive is safely removed without any data loss.
FAQs About Printing from USB on Sharp Copiers:
1.
Can I print different file types from a USB on a Sharp copier?
Yes, you can print various file types, including PDFs, Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, images, and more.
2.
What if the USB drive isn’t recognized by the copier?
If the copier doesn’t detect your USB drive, ensure that the drive is correctly inserted, formatted, and compatible with the copier’s USB ports.
3.
Can I print multiple files at once from the USB drive?
Yes, you can select and print multiple files simultaneously from the USB drive. The copier will queue them and print one after another.
4.
What if I encounter an error while printing from the USB drive?
If you encounter an error, make sure the file is not corrupted and try printing another file to determine if the issue lies with the document or the copier.
5.
Can I preview the document before printing?
Some Sharp copiers offer a preview feature that allows you to view the content of the document directly on the control panel before printing.
6.
Can I print documents on both sides of the paper?
Yes, many Sharp copiers have duplex printing capabilities, allowing you to print on both sides of the paper.
7.
Is it possible to save copies of printed files on the copier’s memory?
Some Sharp copiers offer the option to save a file temporarily on the copier’s memory after printing, which can be useful for quick reprints.
8.
Can I password protect the files on the USB drive?
No, the copier does not have the functionality to password protect files on the USB drive. You must ensure the USB drive’s security outside the copier.
9.
Can I print files stored in folders on my USB drive?
Yes, you can access and print files stored inside folders on your USB drive through the sharp copier’s USB printing menu.
10.
Is it possible to print multiple copies of a file?
Yes, you can specify the number of copies you want to print via the Sharp copier’s settings before initiating the printing process.
11.
What if there are multiple USB drives inserted into the copier?
If there are multiple USB drives inserted, you can select the desired one using the copier’s control panel navigation buttons.
12.
Can I print files from a USB drive on different paper sizes?
Yes, Sharp copiers usually support various paper sizes and allow you to select the appropriate size for the document you want to print from the USB drive.