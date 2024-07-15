How to Print from Android Phone via USB Brother?
Printing documents and photos directly from an Android phone to a USB Brother printer may seem like a challenge at first. However, with the right steps and a few simple adjustments, you can quickly and easily print your files. In this article, we will guide you through the process of printing from your Android phone to a USB Brother printer.
How to print from Android phone via USB Brother?
To print from your Android phone via USB Brother, follow these steps:
1. Start by connecting your Android phone to the Brother printer using a USB cable.
2. Ensure that the Brother printer is powered on and ready to print.
3. Open the document or photo you wish to print on your Android phone.
4. Tap on the menu button (the three vertical dots) usually located at the top right corner of the screen, and select the “Print” option.
5. A list of available printers will appear. Tap on your Brother printer.
6. Adjust the printing settings if necessary, such as the number of copies, color options, or paper size.
7. Once you have set your preferences, tap the “Print” button to start the printing process.
8. Your document or photo will now be sent to the Brother printer via USB, and the printing will commence.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I print any type of document from my Android phone via USB?
Yes, you can print various document types, such as Word documents, PDFs, spreadsheets, and even images, from your Android phone using a USB connection to a Brother printer.
2. Is it necessary to download any special apps to print via USB?
No, printing via USB Brother from an Android phone does not require any additional apps. The built-in printing functionality on Android devices will allow you to print directly.
3. Can I print wirelessly to a Brother printer from my Android phone?
Yes, you can print wirelessly to a Brother printer from your Android phone using Wi-Fi or through the Brother iPrint&Scan app. However, this article focuses on printing via USB connection.
4. Do I need to install any drivers on my Android phone to print via USB Brother?
No, Android devices typically have built-in drivers that are compatible with most printers, including Brother printers. Therefore, you don’t need to install any additional drivers on your Android phone.
5. What if my Brother printer is not detected by my Android phone?
If your Brother printer is not being detected by your Android phone, make sure that the USB cable is securely connected and that the printer is powered on. You should also double-check that your Brother printer is compatible with Android devices.
6. Can I print from any Android phone model?
Yes, you can print from any Android phone model as long as it supports USB connectivity and the Android operating system version is compatible with printing functionality.
7. How can I change the print settings?
You can adjust the print settings on your Android phone before sending the document or photo to the Brother printer. This includes options for number of copies, paper size, color settings, and more.
8. Can I cancel a print job once it has been sent?
Yes, you can cancel a print job if it has not yet started printing. Simply access the print queue from the notification panel or the printer settings on your Android phone, and select the print job you wish to cancel.
9. Do I need to be within a Wi-Fi network to print via USB Brother?
No, printing via USB connection does not require being connected to a Wi-Fi network. It allows you to print directly from your Android phone to the Brother printer, regardless of your internet connectivity.
10. Can I print multiple documents at once using the USB connection?
Yes, you can print multiple documents at once by selecting them all or adding them to a print queue before initiating the printing process.
11. Does the order of printing affect the result?
The order of printing should not affect the outcome of your print, as long as you have selected the correct settings and ensured the proper file format compatibility with the Brother printer.
12. Is it possible to print remotely if both my Android phone and Brother printer are connected to the same network?
No, remote printing is not possible via USB connection. However, if both your Android phone and Brother printer are connected to the same network, you may be able to utilize Wi-Fi printing or a compatible app for remote printing capabilities.