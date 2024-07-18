How to power raspberry pi pico without usb?

Raspberry Pi Pico is a powerful microcontroller board that offers a wide range of possibilities for hobbyists and tinkerers. While it is commonly powered through the USB port, there are alternative ways to supply power to your Pico. This article will guide you through those methods and help you understand how to power your Raspberry Pi Pico without using USB.
Powering Raspberry Pi Pico
The Raspberry Pi Pico can be powered using various methods apart from the standard USB power supply. The board has a few input pins and each has a recommended voltage range, allowing for some flexibility when it comes to powering options.
1. **Using a Micro-USB Cable:**
The most common and straightforward way to power the Raspberry Pi Pico is by connecting it to a USB power source, such as a computer or a wall adapter. This method provides a convenient and reliable power supply option.
2. **Using a Dedicated Power Supply:**
Another popular method is to power the Pico using a dedicated power supply that connects to the 5V and GND pins on the board. Make sure the voltage supplied falls within the recommended range (typically 4.5V to 5.5V) to avoid damaging the board.
3. **Using GPIO Pins:**
One interesting way to power the Raspberry Pi Pico is by utilizing the GPIO pins. You can connect a power source, such as a battery pack or a regulated power supply, to the 5V and GND pins on the GPIO header. However, exercise caution and ensure the voltage and polarity are correct to prevent any potential damage.
4. **Using Batteries:**
Raspberry Pi Pico can also be powered using batteries. Depending on your project’s power requirements, you may use regular AA or AAA batteries in conjunction with a voltage regulator to supply the correct voltage range.
5. **Solar Power:**
For environmentally friendly and remote projects, solar power is an excellent option. By connecting a solar panel to a suitable voltage regulator and inputting the desired voltage into the Pico’s power pins, your project can run sustainably.
6. **Using a Power Bank:**
A portable and convenient option is to connect a power bank to the Pico. This allows for easy mobility and usage in scenarios where a continuous power supply is required.
7. **Using a DC Adapter:**
If you have a spare DC adapter with the correct voltage range, you can connect it to the Pico using jumper wires or by soldering the connections to the appropriate GPIO pins.
8. **Using an Alkaline Battery:**
In low-power applications, you can use a single AA or AAA alkaline battery to power the Raspberry Pi Pico. However, note that alkaline batteries have a limited lifespan compared to other power sources.
9. **Using a Lithium Polymer (LiPo) Battery:**
For longer-lasting power, you can employ a Lithium Polymer (LiPo) battery with the correct voltage range and a suitable voltage regulator. This is particularly useful when working on portable or wearable projects.
10. **Using a Power over Ethernet (PoE) Hat:**
If you have a Power over Ethernet (PoE) Hat available, you can use it to power your Raspberry Pi Pico through an Ethernet cable that provides both data and power.
11. **Using Inductive Charging:**
Inductive charging is a wireless power transfer method that allows you to power your Raspberry Pi Pico without any physical connection. By utilizing an inductive charging circuit and a compatible charger, you can create a wire-free power solution.
12. **Using Power Multiplexers:**
Power multiplexers allow you to switch between multiple power sources seamlessly. By utilizing these devices, you can power your Raspberry Pi Pico from multiple power supplies or seamlessly switch between different power sources.
