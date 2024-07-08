How to power on a pc from the keyboard?

Powering on a personal computer (PC) is usually done by pressing the physical power button located on the computer case. However, did you know that you can also power on a PC directly from your keyboard? This can be incredibly convenient, especially if your computer’s power button is difficult to access or if you prefer a faster startup process. In this article, we will explain how you can easily power on your PC using just your keyboard.
Steps to power on a PC from the keyboard:
By default, PCs are not set up to be powered on with a keyboard, but you can change this setting within your computer’s BIOS. Follow the steps below to enable the keyboard power-on feature:
- Shut down your computer using the standard shutdown procedure.
- Once your computer is fully turned off, locate and press the power button on your PC to initiate the boot process.
- While your PC is starting up, keep an eye on the screen for a message that indicates which key to press to enter the BIOS or UEFI setup. Common keys include Del, F2, F10, or Esc.
- As soon as you see the appropriate key, press it quickly to access the BIOS or UEFI setup utility. Be careful not to miss this step, as it usually only appears for a brief moment.
- Navigate through the BIOS or UEFI settings using the arrow keys on your keyboard. Look for a section related to power management or power options.
- Within the power options, look for an option to enable or disable the keyboard power-on feature. The exact name and location of this option may vary depending on your computer’s BIOS or UEFI firmware. It may be labeled as “Keyboard Power On,” “Power On by Keyboard,” or similar.
- Using the arrow keys, select the option to enable the keyboard power-on feature.
- Save the changes and exit the BIOS or UEFI setup utility. Typically, you can do this by pressing the F10 key or selecting the appropriate option from the menu.
Now that you have configured your PC to power on using the keyboard, follow these simple steps:
- Make sure your PC is connected to a power source and that the power supply switch, if applicable, is turned on.
- Press any key on your keyboard.
- If your computer is properly set up to power on from the keyboard, it should start booting up immediately. You can release the key once it begins to turn on.
Now, let’s tackle some frequently asked questions about powering on a PC from the keyboard:
FAQs:
1. Can I power on any type of computer using this method?
Yes, this method should work on most desktop PCs, as long as your computer’s BIOS or UEFI firmware supports this feature.
2. Can I use this method to power on a laptop?
No, this method is primarily intended for desktop PCs. Laptops have different power management systems and do not typically offer the keyboard power-on feature.
3. How do I know if my computer supports powering on with the keyboard?
You can check your computer’s user manual or search for your specific model online. Additionally, accessing the BIOS or UEFI setup utility as described earlier will help you determine if this feature is available.
4. Is there any keyboard key that works best for this purpose?
No, any key on your keyboard should work to power on your PC once you have enabled this feature in the BIOS or UEFI settings.
5. What should I do if I accidentally enabled this feature and don’t want it anymore?
You can simply access the BIOS or UEFI setup utility again and disable the keyboard power-on feature using the same steps mentioned earlier.
6. Will using this feature affect my computer’s performance?
No, enabling the keyboard power-on feature will not have any significant impact on your computer’s performance.
7. Can I still use the physical power button to turn on my PC if I enable this feature?
Yes, even with the keyboard power-on feature enabled, you can still use the physical power button on your PC to turn it on.
8. What happens if I press a key accidentally?
Accidentally pressing a key will not harm your computer. The keyboard power-on feature will only activate if a key is deliberately pressed.
9. Do I need any additional software to enable this feature?
No, you do not need any additional software. This feature is usually part of your computer’s BIOS or UEFI firmware.
10. Can I use this feature if my computer is in sleep or hibernation mode?
No, this feature is primarily designed to power on a computer from a fully turned-off state.
11. Does this feature work on all operating systems?
Yes, the keyboard power-on feature is independent of the operating system and should work regardless of whether you are using Windows, macOS, or Linux.
12. Will enabling this feature consume additional power?
Enabling this feature will have a negligible effect on power consumption. It only allows your PC to power on using the keyboard instead of the physical power button.
Now that you know how to power on your PC from the keyboard, you can enjoy a more convenient and faster startup process. Remember to follow the steps carefully and explore your computer’s BIOS or UEFI settings to enable this feature.