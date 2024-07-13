How to post to instagram story from computer?

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms, and its Stories feature has taken the digital world by storm. While Instagram primarily focuses on mobile usage, there are ways to post to your Instagram Story directly from your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to post Instagram Stories from your computer and provide answers to some related FAQs.
The Process to Post to Instagram Story from Computer
To post to your Instagram Story from your computer, follow these simple steps:
1. **Using the Chrome Browser**: While Instagram doesn’t allow direct Story uploads from a computer, you can use the Instagram mobile website on Google Chrome to mimic a mobile browsing experience.
2. **Launch Chrome and Visit Instagram**: Open the Google Chrome browser on your computer and visit Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/) to access the Instagram mobile website.
3. **Simulate Mobile Device**: Right-click on any empty space on the website and select “Inspect” from the dropdown menu. This will open the Chrome Developer Tools panel.
4. **Toggle the Device Toolbar**: In the Developer Tools panel, click on the responsive device toolbar icon (shaped like a small mobile phone and tablet) or press “Ctrl+Shift+M” to toggle the device toolbar.
5. **Choose a Mobile Device**: From the Device dropdown menu on the top left corner of the responsive device toolbar, select any mobile device or simply choose “Responsive” to customize the dimensions.
6. **Reload the Page**: Once you have selected the device, reload the Instagram page to apply the changes.
7. **Enable Mobile Layout**: Make sure the browser’s zoom level is set to 100% and the Developer Tools panel is closed. This will allow you to view the mobile layout of Instagram.
8. **Sign in to Your Account**: If you are not logged into your Instagram account, sign in using your credentials.
9. **Access the Story Upload**: After signing in, you should see a camera icon at the top left corner of the screen. Click on it to access the Story upload feature.
10. **Choose the Media**: Select the media (photo or video) you want to upload from your computer by clicking on the “Gallery” icon located at the bottom left corner of the screen.
11. **Apply Filters and Add Text**: Customize your Story by applying filters, adding text, or using any other Instagram Story features.
12. **Upload and Share**: Once you are satisfied with your Story, click on the “Next” button located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Add captions, hashtags, and location if desired, and then click on the “Share” button.
Now you have successfully posted to your Instagram Story from your computer!
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I post to my Instagram Story from any browser?
Yes, you can use any browser, but the Chrome browser is most commonly used due to its developer tools and ability to simulate a mobile browsing experience.
2. Why can’t I find the camera icon when I access Instagram from my computer?
Make sure you have successfully simulated a mobile device using the Chrome Developer Tools as mentioned in the article.
3. Can I upload multiple photos/videos to my Instagram Story from a computer?
Yes, you can select and upload multiple photos/videos from your computer’s gallery using the Instagram mobile website on your browser.
4. Can I use filters and add text to my uploaded media?
Absolutely! The Instagram mobile website allows you to apply filters, add text, and utilize various other Story features just like the mobile app.
5. Will my Instagram Story disappear after 24 hours when posted from computer?
Yes, just like Stories posted from the mobile app, your Instagram Story posted from the computer will disappear after 24 hours.
6. Can I schedule a Story upload on Instagram from my computer?
Unfortunately, there is no native scheduling feature for Instagram Stories, whether you are using a computer or a mobile device.
7. Is there a limit to the file size and duration of media I can upload to my Instagram Story from my computer?
There are certain restrictions imposed by Instagram: photos must be in JPEG format, videos must be in MP4 format, and both image and video files have a maximum file size of 15MB. Videos can be up to 60 seconds long.
8. Can I add clickable links to my Instagram Story when uploading from my computer?
No, currently only verified accounts and accounts with over 10,000 followers can add clickable links to their Instagram Stories.
9. Can I view who has seen my Story when using a computer to post?
Yes, you can view the list of people who have seen your Story, regardless of whether you posted it from a computer or a mobile device.
10. Can I upload Instagram Story highlights from my computer?
No, currently you can only create Instagram Story highlights from the mobile app, not from the website.
11. Is it possible to access Instagram Direct messages while using the Instagram mobile website on a computer?
Unfortunately, accessing Instagram Direct messages is not available on the Instagram mobile website. You can only send, receive, and view messages using the mobile app.
12. Are there any third-party tools to upload Instagram Stories from a computer?
Yes, some third-party tools like Later, Buffer, or Hootsuite offer scheduling and publishing features for Instagram Stories from your computer.