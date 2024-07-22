How to plug a keyboard and mouse into a ps4?

Are you tired of using a controller to play games on your PlayStation 4? Well, you’re not alone. Many gamers prefer the precision and control that a keyboard and mouse offer. Luckily, it is possible to connect a keyboard and mouse to your PS4 and enhance your gaming experience. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
What you’ll need
Before we dive into the steps, let’s ensure you have everything you need. Here’s a list of items required:
1. PlayStation 4 console
2. USB keyboard
3. USB mouse
4. A stable internet connection
Step-by-step guide
Now that you have the necessary items at hand, let’s proceed with connecting your keyboard and mouse to the PS4.
1. **Connect the USB receiver of your wireless mouse and keyboard combo to the PS4’s USB port.** These USB ports are located on the front of the console, next to the power button. If you’re using a wired keyboard and mouse, simply plug them into any available USB port on the PS4.
2. **Power on your PS4 console.** Ensure that your mouse and keyboard are powered on as well.
3. **Navigate to the “Settings” menu on your PS4.** You can find this by scrolling to the right on the home screen and selecting the toolbox icon labeled “Settings.”
4. **Within the “Settings” menu, select “Devices.”** This will open a new menu where you will find various device settings.
5. **Choose “External Keyboard” or “External Mouse,” depending on which device you want to connect first.**
6. **Enable the “Use USB Keyboard (Mouse)” option.** This will allow your PS4 to recognize the connected keyboard or mouse.
7. **Repeat steps 5 and 6 for the other device (keyboard or mouse).** Select the device within the “Devices” menu and enable the “Use USB Keyboard (Mouse)” option.
8. **Congratulations! Your keyboard and mouse are now connected to your PS4.** You can now enjoy the increased precision and control they offer while playing games.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I connect any USB keyboard and mouse to my PS4?
Yes, most USB keyboards and mice are compatible with the PS4. However, some specialized keyboards or mice may not function correctly.
2. Do wireless keyboard and mouse combos work with the PS4?
Yes, wireless keyboard and mouse combos work perfectly fine with the PS4. Ensure that the USB receiver is properly connected to the console.
3. Can I use a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse instead?
Unfortunately, the PS4 does not support Bluetooth keyboard and mouse connections. You must use a USB connection.
4. How do I configure the keyboard and mouse settings on my PS4?
After connecting the keyboard and mouse as mentioned above, you don’t need to configure any additional settings. The PS4 will automatically recognize and assign the correct controls.
5. Are there any specific games that do not support keyboard and mouse input on PS4?
Most games on the PS4 support keyboard and mouse input, but there are a few exceptions. It is always recommended to check the game’s compatibility before purchasing.
6. Can I use a gaming keyboard and mouse for my PS4?
Yes, gaming keyboards and mice are fully compatible with the PS4. Their extra features, such as macro buttons, may not be fully utilized, but the basic functionalities will work.
7. Will using a keyboard and mouse give me an unfair advantage in multiplayer games?
While it is true that a keyboard and mouse can offer better precision, it ultimately depends on the game and your personal skill level. Many multiplayer games have separate matchmaking for controller and keyboard/mouse users to maintain fairness.
8. Can I use my PS4 controller simultaneously with a keyboard and mouse?
Yes, you can use a combination of a controller, keyboard, and mouse. The PS4 allows you to seamlessly switch between them whenever you prefer.
9. Do I need an internet connection to use a keyboard and mouse on my PS4?
An internet connection is only necessary for downloading games or playing online. Once you have the keyboard and mouse connected, you can use them offline without any issues.
10. Will connecting a keyboard and mouse void my PS4 warranty?
No, connecting a keyboard and mouse to your PS4 does not void the warranty. It is a supported feature by Sony.
11. Can I use a wireless keyboard and mouse for gaming on PS4?
Yes, you can use a wireless keyboard and mouse for gaming on PS4; however, it is recommended to keep them fully charged to prevent any interruptions during gameplay.
12. How do I disconnect a keyboard and mouse from my PS4?
To disconnect, simply unplug the USB receiver or the wired connection from the PS4’s USB port. Alternatively, power off the console, and the keyboard and mouse will automatically disconnect.