How to play with keyboard on ps4?

Gaming with a keyboard is a preferred method for many players due to its precision and familiarity. While the PlayStation 4 (PS4) was primarily designed for the use of controllers, there is still a way to enjoy gaming on your console using a keyboard. In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to play with a keyboard on PS4, enabling you to enjoy your favorite games with the control scheme you desire.
Setting Up the Keyboard on PS4
The process of setting up a keyboard on your PS4 is relatively simple. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you get started:
1. Connect the keyboard – Plug your keyboard into any USB port available on your PS4 console.
2. Select the profile – On your PS4 home screen, navigate to the “Settings” option located on the top menu.
3. Access Device Preferences – Within the “Settings” menu, select “Devices” and then “Bluetooth Devices.”
4. Add a new device – Click on “Add a Device” to allow your PS4 to search for nearby keyboards.
5. Press the Connect button on your keyboard – Once your keyboard appears in the available devices list, select it and press the “X” button to establish the connection.
6. Adjust settings – After your keyboard is connected, you can fine-tune its settings by going to “Settings,” then “Devices,” followed by “External Keyboard.” Here you can modify options such as key repeat, key delay, and more to suit your preferences.
7. Enjoy gaming with your keyboard – Now you are ready to immerse yourself in the gaming world with your newly connected keyboard!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use any keyboard with my PS4?
Yes, most USB and Bluetooth keyboards will work perfectly fine with the PS4. Just make sure the keyboard you choose has the necessary compatibility.
2. Do all games fully support keyboard functionality?
Unfortunately, not all games support keyboard functionality on PS4, as it ultimately depends on the game developer. Most online multiplayer games, such as Fortnite or Overwatch, do support keyboards.
3. Can I use a wireless keyboard?
Yes, you can use wireless keyboards that come with USB dongles or those that support Bluetooth connectivity.
4. Are there any keyboard-specific features on the PS4?
Apart from basic keys, the PS4 recognizes some additional keys like the Windows key, menu key, media keys, and function keys. However, their functionality may vary depending on the game.
5. Can I use a mouse along with the keyboard?
Yes, you can use a keyboard and mouse together on your PS4 console by connecting both devices.
6. How do I customize the keyboard settings?
To customize your keyboard settings, go to “Settings,” then “Devices,” followed by “External Keyboard.” Here you can adjust key repeat, key delay, and other options.
7. Can I use keyboard shortcuts on my PS4?
Keyboard shortcuts might not work as expected on the PS4, as it depends on the game and its compatibility with keyboard functionality.
8. Can I still use voice chat with a keyboard?
Yes, you can still use voice chat on your PS4 while playing with a keyboard. Simply connect a compatible headset to your controller and communicate as usual.
9. Will using a keyboard on PS4 give me a competitive advantage?
Keyboard and mouse controls offer more precision and speed compared to a controller, potentially giving you an edge in certain games. However, it ultimately depends on your personal skill and the game you are playing.
10. Do I need to disconnect the keyboard after playing?
No, it is not necessary to disconnect the keyboard from your PS4 after playing. You can leave it connected for future gaming sessions.
11. Can I switch between keyboard and controller seamlessly?
Yes, you can seamlessly switch between a keyboard and controller during gameplay. The PS4 will automatically recognize the active input device.
12. Can I use hotkeys on my keyboard to navigate the PS4 menu?
Unfortunately, the PS4 does not support hotkeys for menu navigation. You will need to use a controller or the keyboard’s arrow keys to navigate through the menu options.