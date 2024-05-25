How to play warzone on ps5 with keyboard and mouse?

Warzone is a popular battle royale game that offers cross-platform support, allowing players on different gaming consoles and PC to play together. While many players prefer the traditional controller setup, some prefer the precision and familiarity of a keyboard and mouse. If you happen to own a PlayStation 5 and wish to play Warzone with a keyboard and mouse, here’s a simple guide to help you get started.
Getting Started
Before diving into the steps, it’s important to note that playing Warzone on PS5 with a keyboard and mouse requires a few additional components. Here’s what you’ll need:
1. **USB Adapter/Hub:** Since the PS5 does not have native support for keyboard and mouse, you’ll need a USB adapter or hub that allows you to connect these peripherals to your console.
2. **Keyboard and Mouse:** Find a compatible keyboard and mouse that you feel comfortable using for gaming.
3. **Warzone Compatible Mouse and Keyboard Settings:** While Warzone supports keyboard and mouse, you’ll need to configure the settings appropriately within the game for optimal performance.
Connecting Keyboard and Mouse to PS5
Now that you have everything you need, follow these simple steps to connect your keyboard and mouse to your PS5:
1. **Plug the USB adapter/hub into one of the available USB ports on your PS5 console.**
2. **Connect the keyboard and mouse to the USB adapter/hub.**
3. **Power on your PS5.**
Configuring Warzone Settings
Once your keyboard and mouse are successfully connected, follow these steps to adjust the Warzone settings for keyboard and mouse support:
1. **Launch Warzone on your PS5.**
2. **Navigate to the “Options” menu.**
3. **Select “Controller” settings.**
4. **Navigate to the “General” tab.**
5. **Find the option labeled “Input Device” or “Controller Type.”**
6. **Change the setting from “Controller” to “Keyboard and Mouse.”**
7. **Exit the settings menu.**
With these settings in place, you should now be able to play Warzone on your PS5 using a keyboard and mouse. Enjoy the increased precision and control this setup offers!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I play Warzone on PS5 with a keyboard and mouse without an adapter?
A1: No, since the PS5 does not natively support keyboard and mouse input, you will need an adapter or hub to connect your peripherals.
Q2: Are there specific keyboard and mouse brands that are compatible with the PS5?
A2: Most popular keyboard and mouse brands are compatible, but it’s always recommended to check for compatibility before purchasing.
Q3: Can I use wireless keyboard and mouse for PS5 Warzone?
A3: Yes, as long as you have a wireless adapter that can connect to your PS5’s USB port.
Q4: Do I need to install any additional software to play Warzone with a keyboard and mouse on PS5?
A4: No, once your keyboard and mouse are properly connected, you won’t need any additional software to play Warzone.
Q5: Can I use keyboard macros or remap keys for Warzone on PS5?
A5: It depends. Some adapters or software may allow you to remap keys or use macros, but it’s essential to ensure fair play and adhere to game rules.
Q6: Will playing Warzone with a keyboard and mouse give me an advantage over controller players?
A6: While playing with a keyboard and mouse may provide better precision, skill and knowledge also play a significant role in gameplay.
Q7: Can I switch between controller and keyboard/mouse during gameplay?
A7: No, you need to exit the game and adjust the settings in the game’s menu to switch between the controller and keyboard/mouse.
Q8: Can I use a wired controller alongside the keyboard and mouse on PS5?
A8: Yes, PS5 supports multiple input devices; therefore, you can use a wired controller alongside your keyboard and mouse.
Q9: Do I need to adjust any sensitivity settings for the keyboard and mouse?
A9: It’s advisable to adjust the sensitivity settings based on your preferred gameplay style and comfort level.
Q10: Can I use a gaming keypad instead of a full-sized keyboard?
A10: Yes, gaming keypads designed specifically for gaming purposes can be used instead of a traditional keyboard.
Q11: Are all buttons and functions on the keyboard and mouse compatible with Warzone on PS5?
A11: Most standard buttons and functions on keyboards and mice should work seamlessly. However, advanced features or macros might not be supported.
Q12: Can I use a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse with the PS5?
A12: Currently, the PS5 only supports a wired connection for keyboard and mouse, so Bluetooth keyboards and mice are not compatible for gaming purposes on the PS5.