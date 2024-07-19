Title: Step-by-Step Guide: How to Play Videos on PS4 from USB
Introduction:
The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is not just a gaming console but also a multimedia hub that allows you to enjoy your favorite videos and movies. While streaming services have made it easier to access content, playing videos directly from a USB drive on your PS4 can be quite convenient. In this article, we will provide a comprehensive guide on how to play videos on PS4 from a USB drive.
**How to play videos on PS4 from USB?**
To play videos on your PS4 from a USB drive, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Format the USB drive
First, ensure that your USB drive is formatted using the FAT32 or exFAT file system for compatibility with the PS4. Note that formatting a USB drive will erase all existing data, so make sure to back up any important files.
Step 2: Create a folder on the USB drive
Next, create a folder on the root of your USB drive and name it “PS4.” Inside this folder, create another folder named “VIDEOS”. This folder will be used to store your videos.
Step 3: Convert videos to a compatible format
PS4 supports specific video formats, including MP4, AVI, MKV, and MPEG-2 TS. If your videos are not in these formats, you will need to convert them using video conversion software or online converters. Ensure that the resolution of the videos does not exceed 1920×1080 (1080p) for smooth playback.
Step 4: Copy videos to the USB drive
Once you have the compatible video files ready, copy them to the “VIDEOS” folder on your USB drive. Make sure to place them directly within the folder and not in any subfolders to ensure easy detection on the PS4.
Step 5: Connect the USB drive to your PS4
Insert the USB drive into one of the available USB ports on your PS4 console.
Step 6: Access the USB drive via Media Player
On your PS4’s home screen, go to the “Library” tab and select the “Media Player” application. Once launched, you will see an option to select and play media files.
Step 7: Locate and play your videos
Navigate to the USB drive by selecting it from the list of available media sources. Once you have accessed the USB drive, you will find the “VIDEOS” folder. Open it, and you should see all the video files you copied earlier. Simply select the video you want to play, and it will start playing on your PS4.
FAQs:
1. Can I play all types of video formats on PS4 from a USB drive?
No, PS4 supports specific video formats such as MP4, AVI, MKV, and MPEG-2 TS. You may need to convert your videos to a compatible format if they are in other formats.
2. What is the maximum video resolution supported by PS4?
The maximum supported resolution for videos on PS4 is 1920×1080 (1080p).
3. Can I play videos with subtitles on my PS4?
Yes, PS4 supports external subtitle files. Ensure that the subtitle file has the same name as the video file and is placed in the same folder.
4. How long can my videos be to play them on PS4?
There is no specific duration limit for videos on PS4. However, longer videos may take more time to load.
5. Do I need an internet connection to play videos from a USB drive on PS4?
No, playing videos from a USB drive on PS4 does not require an internet connection.
6. Can I play videos from an external hard drive on PS4?
Yes, you can play videos from both USB drives and external hard drives on PS4.
7. Can I play 4K videos on PS4 from a USB drive?
No, unfortunately, PS4 does not support 4K video playback from USB drives.
8. How do I eject the USB drive from PS4?
To safely eject the USB drive, go to the “Devices” tab on the PS4 home screen, select “USB Storage Devices,” and then choose “Stop Using This Extended Storage.” Once done, you can safely remove the USB drive.
9. Can I play videos with Dolby Digital or DTS audio on PS4?
Yes, PS4 supports videos with Dolby Digital (AC-3) and DTS audio formats.
10. Can I fast forward or rewind videos while playing them on PS4?
Yes, you can fast forward or rewind videos using the playback controls on the PS4 controller while playing videos on your console.
11. Can I transfer videos downloaded on my PS4 to a USB drive?
No, you cannot transfer videos downloaded directly on your PS4 to a USB drive. They are restricted to the console’s internal storage.
12. Can I play videos on PS4 from a USB drive while playing games simultaneously?
Sadly, playing videos from a USB drive on PS4 interrupts any game or application running on the console. You can only watch videos when the console is not actively running other tasks.