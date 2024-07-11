How to play USB on Vizio?

If you own a Vizio television and want to play content from your USB device on it, you’re in luck! Vizio TVs generally support USB playback, allowing you to enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, and more directly from your USB drive. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps of playing USB on a Vizio TV, so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy your media files.
Requirements
Before we proceed, let’s ensure that you have everything you need to play USB on your Vizio TV:
1. A Vizio TV that supports USB playback.
2. A USB drive containing your desired media files.
3. The Vizio TV’s remote control.
Now that you have all the necessary items, let’s move on to the steps you need to follow.
Step-by-Step Guide
**Step 1: Connect the USB drive**
– Find the USB port on your Vizio TV. It is usually located on the back or side of the television.
– Take your USB drive and plug it into the USB port. Ensure it is inserted properly.
**Step 2: Access the USB Media Player**
– Turn on your Vizio TV using the remote control.
– Press the “Menu” button to access the main menu.
– Navigate to the “Input” or “Source” option using the arrow keys on your remote.
– Find the USB input source and select it by pressing the corresponding button on your remote. This may be labeled as “USB,” “USB Media Player,” or something similar.
**Step 3: Select and Play your Media Files**
– Once you have entered the USB Media Player, you will see a list of the media files available on your USB drive.
– Use the arrow keys to navigate through the files and highlight the one you wish to play.
– Press the “OK” button or the play button on your remote to start playing the selected media file.
– To pause or resume playback, press the appropriate button on your remote.
Congratulations! You have successfully played the media file from your USB drive on your Vizio TV. Enjoy your content on the big screen!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I play all types of media files from my USB drive on a Vizio TV?
Yes, Vizio TVs support various media file formats, including popular ones like MP4, MOV, AVI, and more.
2. What if my Vizio TV does not have a USB port?
If your TV doesn’t have a USB port, you may need additional hardware, such as a media streaming device, to play content from your USB drive on your TV.
3. How do I know if my Vizio TV supports USB playback?
You can check the specifications of your TV model online or refer to the user manual to determine if it supports USB playback.
4. Can I play media files stored on an external hard drive?
Yes, Vizio TVs typically support external hard drives that are formatted in a compatible file system like NTFS or FAT32.
5. What if my USB drive is not recognized by the Vizio TV?
Ensure that your USB drive is properly formatted in a compatible file system. Additionally, try using a different USB drive to rule out any issues with the drive itself.
6. Can I skip to a specific time in a video while playing from a USB drive?
Yes, most Vizio TVs allow you to seek forward or backward within a video by using the fast-forward and rewind buttons on the remote.
7. Can I play audio files from a USB drive on my Vizio TV?
Absolutely! Vizio TVs support various audio file formats, such as MP3, AAC, FLAC, and more.
8. Can I connect a USB hub to my Vizio TV to play multiple USB drives simultaneously?
Typically, Vizio TVs do not support USB hubs. However, some newer models may have multiple USB ports that allow you to connect multiple drives directly.
9. Will my Vizio TV remember the playback progress of a video when I pause and resume?
Unfortunately, many Vizio TVs do not have the capability to resume video playback from where you left off. You may need to manually navigate to the desired time.
10. Can I create playlists for my media files on a Vizio TV?
Vizio TVs generally do not have built-in playlist creation features. However, some models may offer third-party apps or media player software that allow playlist creation.
11. Can I play subtitles along with the video from a USB drive on my Vizio TV?
Yes, Vizio TVs can display subtitles if the video file contains embedded or separately downloaded subtitle files in a supported format.
12. How can I safely remove the USB drive from my Vizio TV?
Before removing the USB drive from your Vizio TV, access the USB Media Player menu, and select the “Safely Remove USB” or similar option. This will ensure that you don’t accidentally disconnect the drive while it’s in use, potentially causing data loss.