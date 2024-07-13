If you own a Vizio smart TV and want to play content stored on a USB device, you’re in luck! Vizio smart TVs offer a convenient way to enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, photos, and more right from a USB drive. In this article, we will guide you through the process of playing USB content on your Vizio smart TV so that you can easily access and enjoy your desired media.
How to Play USB on Vizio Smart TV?
To play USB content on your Vizio smart TV, follow these simple steps:
1. **Connect the USB drive to your TV**: Locate the USB port on your Vizio smart TV and insert the USB drive securely into the port.
2. **Access the media player**: Using your Vizio remote control, press the “VIA” or “V” button to access the Vizio Internet Apps main menu.
3. **Navigate to the USB media player**: Scroll down and select the “Media” option from the menu. Then, choose “USB” from the available media sources displayed on the screen.
4. **Select the desired media**: Use the arrow keys on your remote to browse through the content on your USB drive. Highlight the media file you want to play and press the “OK” or “Play” button to start playing it.
Now you can sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, music, or view your photos directly on your Vizio smart TV.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I play all types of media files from a USB on my Vizio smart TV?
Yes, Vizio smart TVs support a wide range of media file formats, including popular ones like MP4, AVI, MKV, and MP3.
2. Does my USB drive need to be formatted in a specific file system?
No, Vizio smart TVs are usually capable of reading USB drives formatted in either FAT32 or NTFS file systems.
3. Can I fast forward or rewind while playing media from a USB drive?
Yes, most Vizio smart TVs allow you to control playback, including fast forwarding, rewinding, and even stopping the media when required.
4. Is there a limit to the size of USB storage my Vizio smart TV can support?
Vizio smart TVs generally support USB drives of up to 2 terabytes in size, which should be more than sufficient for media storage purposes.
5. Can I play subtitles along with the media files from my USB drive?
Yes, if your media files have subtitle tracks embedded within them or if you have separate subtitle files in a compatible format, your Vizio smart TV can display them during playback.
6. How can I switch between different media files on my USB drive?
While playing media files from a USB drive on your Vizio smart TV, you can navigate through them using the arrow keys on your remote control.
7. Can I create playlists for my USB media on a Vizio smart TV?
No, Vizio smart TVs do not have the feature to create playlists directly from a USB drive. However, you can manually select and play the desired media files one after another.
8. Do I need an internet connection to play media from a USB drive on a Vizio smart TV?
No, playing media from a USB drive does not require an internet connection. It allows you to enjoy your content offline.
9. Can I also play media files from an external hard drive connected via USB?
Yes, Vizio smart TVs support USB-connected external hard drives, allowing you to access and play media files stored on them.
10. How do I safely remove the USB drive from my Vizio smart TV?
Before removing the USB drive, ensure that you stop playback and navigate back to the USB media player menu. Then, gently remove the USB drive from the port to avoid any damage.
11. Can I connect multiple USB drives to my Vizio smart TV simultaneously?
Vizio smart TVs usually have multiple USB ports, enabling you to connect and access content from multiple USB drives at the same time.
12. Will playing media from a USB drive on my Vizio smart TV affect its warranty?
No, using the USB media player feature on your Vizio smart TV does not void or affect its warranty in any way.