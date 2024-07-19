How to play USB on LG smart tv?

If you own an LG smart TV and want to play media files from a USB device, you’re in luck! LG smart TVs offer the convenient feature of playing content directly from a USB drive. Whether you want to watch movies, view photos, or listen to music, playing content through USB on your LG smart TV is a straightforward process. In this article, we’ll guide you step-by-step on how to play USB on an LG smart TV.
The steps to play USB on LG smart TV
Step 1: Connect the USB device to the TV
To begin, locate the USB port on your LG smart TV. It is generally located on the side or back of the TV. Once you find the port, insert your USB device into it.
Step 2: Access the Media Player
On your LG smart TV, navigate to the home menu by pressing the “Home” button on your remote. From the home menu, select the “My Apps” option and then choose “Media Player.” This will open the media player application on your TV.
Step 3: Select USB as the source
Within the media player application, you will find various sources to choose from. Select the USB icon to set the USB device as the source for playing media.
Step 4: Navigate and play your media files
Once you have selected the USB as the source, you can now navigate through the folders and files on your USB device. Choose the desired media file you want to play, be it a movie, photo, or music file, and press the “Play” button on your remote to start playback.
Step 5: Control playback
During playback, you can use the various functions on your remote control to control the media playback. Pause, play, fast forward, rewind, and adjust volume according to your preference.
Step 6: Disconnect the USB device
When you have finished watching or listening to your media files, safely eject the USB device from your LG smart TV. This can be done by selecting the USB icon within the media player application and choosing “Eject” or by removing the USB device physically.
FAQs:
1. Can LG smart TVs play all types of media files?
LG smart TVs support a wide range of video, audio, and image file formats, including popular formats like MP4, AVI, MKV, MP3, WAV, JPEG, and PNG.
2. Can I connect a USB hub to my LG smart TV?
Yes, you can connect a USB hub to your LG smart TV, which allows you to connect multiple USB devices simultaneously.
3. Do I need any additional software to play USB files on my LG smart TV?
No, you do not need any additional software. LG smart TVs come with a built-in media player that supports playing USB files.
4. What should I do if my LG smart TV doesn’t recognize the USB device?
Ensure that your USB device is formatted in a compatible file system like FAT32 or NTFS. Additionally, make sure that the USB device is properly inserted into the USB port.
5. Can I watch subtitles for movies played through USB on LG smart TV?
Yes, LG smart TVs support subtitle files in various formats. Place the subtitle file in the same folder as the movie file and ensure they have the same filename.
6. Can I fast forward or rewind a video file played through USB?
Yes, you can fast forward and rewind by pressing the relevant buttons on your remote control while the video is playing.
7. Can I play media files from an external hard drive on my LG smart TV?
Yes, you can play media files from an external hard drive as long as it is compatible with your TV’s USB port.
8. Is there a limit to the size of the USB device I can use with my LG smart TV?
There is typically no specific limit to the size of the USB device you can use. However, check your TV’s user manual or website for any restrictions or recommendations.
9. Can I create playlists using USB on my LG smart TV?
Yes, you can create playlists using the media player application on your LG smart TV. Refer to the TV’s user manual for detailed instructions on how to create playlists.
10. Can I play media files stored on my smartphone via USB on my LG smart TV?
Yes, you can connect your smartphone to the LG smart TV via USB and play media files stored on your phone. However, the compatibility may vary depending on the smartphone model.
11. What should I do if the media files I want to play have a different codec not supported by my LG smart TV?
In such cases, you can convert the media files to a supported format using third-party software or online converters before playing them on your LG smart TV.
12. Can I play media files from a USB device on my older LG TV model?
The ability to play media files from a USB device may vary depending on the specific model. Consult the user manual or LG support to check if your older LG TV model supports this feature.