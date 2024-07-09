**How to Play USB on JBL Charge 3: Enjoy Music Anywhere**
The JBL Charge 3 is a portable Bluetooth speaker that offers exceptional sound quality and durability. While it primarily connects wirelessly to devices via Bluetooth, you might be wondering if it’s possible to play audio from a USB device on this speaker. The good news is, it is indeed possible! In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to play USB on JBL Charge 3, allowing you to enjoy your favorite music straight from your USB drive.
How to Play USB on JBL Charge 3?
To play audio from a USB device on your JBL Charge 3, please follow these simple steps:
1. Start by locating the USB port on your JBL Charge 3. It is usually located on the back or side of the speaker, marked with a USB symbol.
2. Once you’ve found the USB port, insert your USB drive into it. Make sure the USB drive contains audio files that are compatible with the JBL Charge 3.
3. Now, turn on your JBL Charge 3. You can do this by pressing and holding the power button until the speaker powers up.
4. Once the speaker is turned on, press the “Source” button on the JBL Charge 3. It is usually located on the top control panel, marked with an icon that looks like a circle with an arrow pointing into it.
5. After pressing the “Source” button, use the volume up or down buttons to navigate through the audio sources. Keep pressing the “Source” button until you reach the USB source option.
6. When the USB source option is displayed on the speaker’s screen or indicated by a light, press the play/pause button to select it. The play/pause button is usually located near the volume controls and is marked with a triangle symbol.
7. Once you’ve selected the USB source, your JBL Charge 3 will start playing the audio files stored on your USB drive. You can adjust the volume and other settings using the speaker’s controls.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1.
Can the JBL Charge 3 play audio directly from a USB device?
Yes, the JBL Charge 3 can play audio directly from a USB device.
2.
What audio file formats are compatible with the JBL Charge 3?
The JBL Charge 3 supports MP3 and WAV audio file formats.
3.
Can I use a USB hub to connect multiple USB devices to the JBL Charge 3?
No, the JBL Charge 3 only supports a single USB device at a time. Using a USB hub may lead to compatibility issues.
4.
Is it possible to skip or change tracks while playing audio from a USB drive?
Yes, you can skip or change tracks by pressing the next/previous track buttons on the JBL Charge 3.
5.
Can I charge my USB device while playing audio through the JBL Charge 3?
Yes, the JBL Charge 3 has a built-in USB port that allows you to charge your device while playing audio.
6.
Do I need to disconnect my Bluetooth connection to play audio from a USB device?
No, you can keep your Bluetooth connection active while playing audio from a USB device.
7.
Can I control the playback of my USB device from my smartphone?
No, the JBL Charge 3 does not provide control over USB playback through connected smartphones.
8.
What’s the maximum USB drive capacity supported by the JBL Charge 3?
The JBL Charge 3 supports USB drives with a maximum capacity of 32GB.
9.
Is it possible to shuffle the audio files on a USB device?
No, the JBL Charge 3 does not have a shuffle feature specifically for USB playback.
10.
Can I use an adapter to connect other USB devices, such as a smartphone, to the JBL Charge 3?
No, the USB port on the JBL Charge 3 is designed specifically for playing audio files and does not support USB inputs from other devices.
11.
What is the difference between USB and Bluetooth audio playback on the JBL Charge 3?
USB playback allows you to directly play audio files stored on a USB drive, while Bluetooth playback streams audio wirelessly from a connected device.
12.
Can I play audio from a USB device while the JBL Charge 3 is charging?
Yes, you can use the JBL Charge 3 as both a speaker and a charger simultaneously, allowing you to play audio while charging your USB device.
With these straightforward steps, you can now easily play audio from a USB device on your JBL Charge 3. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or lounging at home, the JBL Charge 3 ensures you can enjoy your favorite music wherever you go. So, grab your USB drive, plug it in, and let the JBL Charge 3 provide a fantastic audio experience!