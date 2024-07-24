Thinking Out Loud is a romantic ballad by Ed Sheeran that gained immense popularity upon its release in 2014. If you are a keyboardist who wants to learn how to play this beautiful song, you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we will guide you through the process of playing “Thinking Out Loud” on the keyboard.
The Basics of “Thinking Out Loud”
Before we delve into the specifics, it’s important to understand the basic structure of the song. “Thinking Out Loud” is written in the key of D major, with a tempo of 79 beats per minute. The chord progression for the song is as follows: D, A, Bm, G.
How to Play “Thinking Out Loud” on Keyboard
To play “Thinking Out Loud” on the keyboard, you will need to know the chords and the melody. Here is a simplified version of how to play the song:
1. **Start by playing the D major chord** with your right hand. Place your thumb on D, your middle finger on F#, and your pinky finger on A. Play the chord by striking the keys simultaneously.
2. **Move to the A major chord.** With your right hand, position your thumb on A, your middle finger on C#, and your pinky finger on E. Again, strike the keys together.
3. **Transition to the B minor chord.** Place your thumb on B, your middle finger on D, and your pinky finger on F#. Play the notes together.
4. **Finish the progression with the G major chord.** For this chord, position your thumb on G, your middle finger on B, and your pinky finger on D.
5. **Repeat the chord progression** (D, A, Bm, G) throughout the song.
Common FAQs About Playing “Thinking Out Loud” on Keyboard
1. Can I play the song in a different key?
Yes, you can. However, keep in mind that the original key is D major, and changing the key might affect the overall sound and the ability to play along with the original track.
2. How do I add the melody of the song to the chords?
To add the melody, use your right hand to play the notes of the vocals while maintaining the chord progression with your left hand. Listen to the original song to get a better understanding of the melody.
3. Are there any variations of the chords I can use?
Yes, you can experiment with different chord inversions or play the chords in a different position on the keyboard. This can add a unique flavor to your rendition of the song.
4. Can I use a sustain pedal while playing “Thinking Out Loud”?
Absolutely! Using a sustain pedal can enhance the sustain and overall sound of the chords, giving the song a more authentic feel.
5. How do I practice playing “Thinking Out Loud” on the keyboard?
Start by practicing the chord progression until you are comfortable with it. Then, gradually incorporate the melody. Break the song down into smaller sections and practice them slowly before gradually increasing the tempo.
6. Can I play “Thinking Out Loud” on a digital keyboard?
Yes, you can play the song on a digital keyboard. Just ensure that the keyboard has sufficient keys and the ability to play multiple notes simultaneously.
7. How do I read the chord symbols above the music sheet?
The chord symbols indicate which chords to play. For example, “D” denotes a D major chord, “A” denotes an A major chord, “Bm” denotes a B minor chord, and “G” denotes a G major chord.
8. Can I play the song without sheet music?
Yes, you can play the song by memorizing the chord progression and the melody. Experiment and find your own interpretation of the song.
9. Is it necessary to learn music theory to play “Thinking Out Loud”?
While having a basic understanding of music theory can be helpful, it is not a requirement. You can still play the song by following the chord progression and melody.
10. Can I play the song in a different style or tempo?
Certainly! Once you are comfortable with the original version, feel free to experiment with different styles and tempos to make it your own.
11. Where can I find sheet music for “Thinking Out Loud”?
Sheet music for “Thinking Out Loud” is widely available online. You can search for it on music websites or purchase it from sheet music retailers.
12. Can I play the song by ear?
Yes, if you have a good ear for music, you can try to pick up the chords and melody of the song by listening to it repeatedly.