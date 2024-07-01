How to play tekken 7 on keyboard?

If you’re a fan of fighting games and prefer gaming on a keyboard rather than a controller or arcade stick, you might be wondering how you can play Tekken 7 on your trusty keyboard. While Tekken 7 was primarily designed with controllers in mind, it is indeed possible to play this critically acclaimed game using a keyboard. In this article, we’ll walk you through the process of setting up your keyboard for a seamless gaming experience in Tekken 7.
Setting Up Your Keyboard for Tekken 7
Before diving into the game, it’s crucial to ensure that your keyboard is properly set up for playing Tekken 7. Follow these steps to get started:
Step 1: Acquire a Keyboard with N-Key Rollover
To fully enjoy Tekken 7 on a keyboard, it’s recommended to invest in a mechanical keyboard with N-Key rollover. This feature allows you to execute complex actions without any input limitations.
Step 2: Customize Your Keybindings
Launch Tekken 7 and navigate to the options menu. From there, select “Controller Settings” or “Key Configurations” to customize your keybindings. Here, you can assign specific keyboard keys to various in-game actions such as movement, attacks, blocking, and more.
Step 3: Experiment with Key Placement
Take some time to experiment with different key placements to find a configuration that suits your playstyle. Some players prefer using the default WASD keys for movement, while others may find it more comfortable to utilize alternative keys. Test out different setups until you find one that feels natural to you.
Step 4: Adjust Sensitivity
In the same options menu, you’ll find an option to adjust the sensitivity of your keyboard inputs. It’s crucial to find the right balance, ensuring your inputs register accurately without any delay or excessive responsiveness.
Step 5: Practice, Practice, Practice!
Now that your keyboard is ready for Tekken 7, it’s time to get some practice in. Don’t expect to master the game overnight, as it takes time to get accustomed to playing with a keyboard. Dedicate time to learning the game mechanics, practicing combos, and refining your skills.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I play Tekken 7 with a regular keyboard?
Yes, you can play Tekken 7 with a regular keyboard, but a mechanical keyboard with N-Key rollover is recommended for optimal performance.
2. What if I’m not comfortable with the default keybindings?
Not a problem! Tekken 7 offers customizable keybindings, allowing you to reassign keys to your preference.
3. Are there any disadvantages to playing Tekken 7 on a keyboard?
Some players find it more challenging to perform precise inputs on a keyboard compared to a controller or arcade stick. However, with practice, this disadvantage can be overcome.
4. How do I perform special moves on a keyboard?
Similar to a controller, special moves in Tekken 7 can be executed by inputting the correct sequence of keys. Spend time in practice mode to familiarize yourself with each character’s move set.
5. Does playing Tekken 7 on a keyboard affect my performance?
No, playing on a keyboard doesn’t inherently affect your performance. It all comes down to personal preference and the time you invest in practicing.
6. Can I use a gaming keypad instead of a keyboard?
Certainly! Gaming keypads are a viable alternative to traditional keyboards, offering dedicated buttons and an ergonomic design to enhance the gaming experience.
7. Is it possible to play Tekken 7 competitively on a keyboard?
Absolutely! Many players compete successfully in Tekken 7 tournaments using a keyboard setup. It’s all about finding the control scheme that suits your playstyle.
8. Can I use macro keys on my keyboard for shortcuts?
The use of macros in Tekken 7 is generally discouraged, as it can provide an unfair advantage. Stick to using individual buttons for all inputs to ensure fair gameplay.
9. What are some tips for improving my keyboard gameplay?
Practice regularly, study high-level gameplay videos, and join online communities to discuss strategy and learn from experienced players.
10. Can I switch between keyboard and controller in Tekken 7?
Yes, Tekken 7 offers the flexibility to seamlessly switch between keyboard and controller setups. Experiment with different input methods to find what works best for you.
11. How long does it take to get used to playing Tekken 7 on a keyboard?
The time it takes to get comfortable with keyboard gameplay varies from person to person. With dedicated practice, you should start feeling more confident within a few weeks.
12. Are there any advantages to playing Tekken 7 on a keyboard?
While personal preference plays a significant role, some players believe that the speed and precision achievable on a keyboard can provide an advantage in executing complex combos and movements. However, this varies from player to player.
Now armed with the knowledge of how to play Tekken 7 on a keyboard, it’s time to jump into the game and start honing your skills. Remember, practice makes perfect, and with time, you’ll be throwing down devastating combos and rising to the top of the competitive Tekken scene. Good luck, and have fun!