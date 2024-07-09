How to Play Steam Games from Another Hard Drive?
Steam is a popular gaming platform that allows users to access and play a vast library of games. When installing games on Steam, they are typically stored on the same hard drive as the Steam client. However, it is possible to play Steam games from another hard drive. In this article, we will guide you through the process of playing Steam games from a different hard drive for a seamless gaming experience.
1. What is the benefit of playing Steam games from another hard drive?
Playing Steam games from another hard drive can provide more storage space for your games, especially if your primary hard drive is running out of storage capacity.
2. Can I move existing games to another hard drive on Steam?
Yes, you can easily move existing games to another hard drive within the Steam client.
3. How do I move existing games to another hard drive?
To move existing games to another hard drive on Steam, follow these steps:
1. Launch the Steam client.
2. Click on “Steam” in the top-left corner of the client.
3. Select “Settings” from the drop-down menu.
4. In the Settings window, click on “Downloads” on the left-hand side.
5. Click on “Steam Library Folders”.
6. Click on “Add Library Folder” to select the location of your new hard drive.
7. After adding the new library folder, right-click on the game you want to move in your Steam library.
8. Select “Properties” from the context menu.
9. In the Properties window, navigate to the “Local Files” tab.
10. Click on “Move Install Folder”.
11. Choose the new library folder from the drop-down menu.
12. Click on “Move Folder” to initiate the moving process.
4. Can I install new games directly on another hard drive?
Yes, you can choose the location for your game installation directly while installing new games on Steam. Simply select the desired hard drive during the installation process.
5. How do I change the default installation folder for Steam games?
To change the default installation folder for Steam games, you need to set up a new library folder on another hard drive. Follow the steps mentioned in question 3, but instead of moving an existing game, specify the new library folder as the default installation location.
6. Can I have multiple library folders on different hard drives?
Absolutely! Steam allows you to have multiple library folders on different hard drives, giving you the flexibility to organize your game collection as per your preference.
7. How do I select which library folder to install a game to?
During the installation process, a dialog box will appear asking you to choose the installation location. Select the library folder on the desired hard drive where you want to install the game.
8. Can I play games from multiple library folders simultaneously?
No, Steam only allows you to play games from one library folder at a time. You need to select the library folder where the game is installed to play it.
9. Can I uninstall games from another hard drive?
Yes, you can easily uninstall games that are stored on a different hard drive. Right-click on the game in your Steam library, select “Manage” from the context menu, and then click on “Uninstall”.
10. Is it recommended to use an SSD as the secondary hard drive for Steam games?
Using an SSD as the secondary hard drive for Steam games can significantly improve game load times and overall performance. However, this depends on your budget and storage needs.
11. Can I move games between different library folders?
Yes, you can move games between different library folders by following the steps outlined in question 3.
12. Can I revert the installation folder of a game to the default?
Yes, you can revert the installation folder of a game to the default Steam folder by right-clicking on the game in your Steam library, selecting “Properties,” navigating to the “Local Files” tab, and clicking on “Verify Integrity of Game Files”. This will move the game back to its original installation location.
In conclusion, playing Steam games from another hard drive is a straightforward process. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily move existing games or choose the location for new game installations. This flexibility allows you to better manage your storage and enhance your gaming experience.