How to Play Spotify in Car USB Android
In today’s fast-paced world, music streaming platforms have become an indispensable part of our lives. Spotify, with its vast collection of songs and user-friendly interface, has gained tremendous popularity. But have you ever wondered how to play Spotify in your car via USB on an Android device? In this article, we will guide you step by step and provide answers to frequently asked questions regarding this topic.
**How to play Spotify in car USB Android?**
Playing Spotify in your car using a USB on an Android device is a straightforward process. Follow these steps:
1. Start by ensuring that you have a working USB cable and your Android device is charged.
2. Connect your Android device to your car’s USB port using the USB cable.
3. Once connected, your car’s audio system should detect your device.
4. On your Android device, open the Spotify app.
5. Choose the song, playlist, or album you want to listen to.
6. Tap on the “Devices Available” icon, located at the bottom-right corner of the screen. It looks like a speaker with soundwaves emanating from it.
7. From the list of available devices, select your car’s audio system.
8. You should now be able to play Spotify in your car via USB on your Android device.
FAQs:
1. Can I control the music playback from my car’s audio system?
Yes, once you have connected your Android device to the car’s USB port and selected the car’s audio system as the playback device, you can control the music playback through the car’s audio controls.
2. Why is my car not recognizing my Android device?
Make sure your Android device is compatible with your car’s audio system. Additionally, ensure that you are using a reliable USB cable and that the cable is properly connected.
3. Does playing Spotify through USB consume mobile data?
No, playing Spotify in your car through USB does not consume mobile data. The audio is streamed directly from your Android device to the car’s audio system.
4. Can I shuffle my Spotify playlist while driving?
Yes, you can shuffle your Spotify playlists while driving. Simply toggle the shuffle icon within the Spotify app.
5. How can I ensure a stable connection between my Android device and my car’s audio system?
To ensure a stable connection, use a high-quality USB cable and avoid using cable extensions. Additionally, keep your Android device charged to prevent any disruptions.
6. Can I use this method with any car?
As long as your car has a USB port and your Android device is compatible, you should be able to use this method with any car.
7. Do I need a Spotify Premium subscription to play Spotify in my car via USB?
No, a Spotify Free account allows you to play Spotify in your car via USB on your Android device. However, a Premium subscription offers additional features such as ad-free listening and offline playback.
8. Can I make phone calls while playing Spotify in my car?
Yes, you can easily make phone calls while playing Spotify in your car. The music playback will pause automatically when a call comes in.
9. Can I play Spotify podcasts in my car via USB on an Android device?
Absolutely! You can play Spotify podcasts in your car through USB on your Android device, just as you would with songs, playlists, or albums.
10. What if my car’s audio system does not appear in the list of available devices?
Try restarting both your Android device and your car’s audio system. If the problem persists, consult the car’s user manual or contact the manufacturer for assistance.
11. What other music streaming apps can I use in my car via USB on Android?
Apart from Spotify, you can use other popular music streaming apps like Apple Music, Google Play Music, and Amazon Music in your car via USB on your Android device.
12. Can I charge my Android device while playing Spotify in my car?
Yes, you can charge your Android device using the car’s USB port while playing Spotify. This will ensure that your device remains charged throughout your journey.
Now that you know how to play Spotify in your car via USB on an Android device, you can enjoy your favorite songs, playlists, and podcasts while on the go. Make sure to follow the steps outlined above, and you’ll have a thrilling musical experience during your car rides.