**How to play sound through HDMI and headphones Windows 10?**
Windows 10 offers a wide range of audio output options, including the ability to play sound through HDMI and headphones simultaneously. This allows you to enjoy audio from your computer through your HDMI-connected display while still using your headphones for a more private listening experience. Here, we will guide you on how to set up and switch between both audio devices on your Windows 10 system.
Firstly, to play sound through HDMI and headphones in Windows 10, you need to ensure that your computer and display have an HDMI port and your headphones are connected via either the headphone jack or USB. Once you have checked these requirements, follow the steps outlined below:
1. On your desktop, right-click the sound icon located in the system tray at the bottom right corner of the screen.
2. From the pop-up menu, select “Open Sound settings.”
3. In the Sound settings window, under the “Output” section, you will find a list of available audio devices. Locate the HDMI output device and select it as the default device by clicking on it and then clicking the “Set Default” button.
FAQs:
**1. How do I switch audio output from HDMI to headphones in Windows 10?**
To switch from HDMI to headphones, open the Sound settings as mentioned earlier, find your headphone output device under the “Output” section, and set it as the default device.
**2. Why is there no sound coming from my HDMI connection?**
If you are not hearing any sound from your HDMI-connected device, make sure that your display is selected as the default audio device in the Sound settings.
**3. Can I play sound through both HDMI and headphones simultaneously?**
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to play sound through both HDMI and headphones simultaneously, provided your audio drivers and hardware support this feature.
**4. Does my computer need HDMI audio drivers for this to work?**
In most cases, Windows 10 automatically installs the necessary audio drivers for HDMI output. However, if you are experiencing any issues, you can check for driver updates on the manufacturer’s website.
**5. How can I adjust the volume independently for HDMI and headphones?**
To adjust the volume independently for HDMI and headphones, right-click the sound icon, select “Open Sound settings,” click on the device you want to adjust under the “Output” section, and use the “Volume Mixer” option to make changes.
**6. Can I play sound through my external speakers and headphones simultaneously?**
Yes, you can play sound through both external speakers and headphones simultaneously on Windows 10. Simply set both devices as the default audio devices in the Sound settings.
**7. Why am I experiencing audio latency when playing sound through HDMI and headphones?**
Audio latency issues can occur due to various factors, including outdated audio drivers or unsupported hardware. Ensure that your drivers are up to date and try using different audio devices if the problem persists.
**8. How do I know if my HDMI cable supports audio transmission?**
Most modern HDMI cables support audio transmission, but if you are unsure, you can check the cable specifications or consult the manufacturer.
**9. Can I use Bluetooth headphones to play sound through HDMI and headphones simultaneously?**
No, you generally cannot use Bluetooth headphones to play sound through HDMI and headphones simultaneously. Bluetooth headphones typically override other audio devices when connected.
**10. How do I set up surround sound through HDMI and headphones in Windows 10?**
To set up surround sound, you need a compatible audio device and software that supports surround sound. Configure the audio settings within the software to enable surround sound output.
**11. Does my computer need specific hardware to play sound through HDMI and headphones?**
While most computers with an HDMI port and a headphone jack can play sound through both devices, it’s essential to ensure your hardware supports this feature. Check your computer’s specifications or consult the manufacturer if you are unsure.
**12. Why is the audio quality different between HDMI and headphones?**
The audio quality may differ between HDMI and headphones due to varying specifications and capabilities of the audio devices. Additionally, the headphones themselves may have different audio characteristics. Adjusting the settings and using high-quality devices can help improve the audio experience.