How to play separate ways on keyboard?

“Separate Ways” is a popular rock song by the band Journey, known for its catchy keyboard riff and powerful chorus. If you’re a keyboard player looking to impress your friends or just enjoy playing this iconic song, you’re in luck! In this article, we will guide you through the process of playing “Separate Ways” on the keyboard, step by step. Let’s dive in!
Getting Started
Before we dive into the specific chords and notes, it’s important to ensure you have the necessary tools in place. Here’s what you’ll need:
- A keyboard instrument: Whether you have an acoustic piano or an electronic keyboard, make sure it’s in good working condition.
- Sheet music or chord charts: You can find “Separate Ways” sheet music online or learn the song by following chord charts.
- Basic knowledge of keyboards: Familiarize yourself with the layout of the keys and the corresponding notes. This will make learning “Separate Ways” much easier.
The Main Riff
The most recognizable element of “Separate Ways” is the main keyboard riff that repeats throughout the song. Here’s how to play it:
E|---7---------4----------2-0-----|
B|-5---------5----------5--------|
G|-----6b7------6b7-----6b7----|
Repeat this riff a few times to get comfortable with the pattern.
How to play “Separate Ways” on the keyboard?
To play “Separate Ways” on the keyboard, start by mastering the main keyboard riff provided above. Then, familiarize yourself with the chord progressions and melodies in the song, practicing each section separately before putting it all together. Take it slow and gradually increase your speed as you become more confident.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I play “Separate Ways” on a digital keyboard?
Absolutely! Whether you have an acoustic piano or a digital keyboard, you can play “Separate Ways.” The key is to ensure that your instrument can replicate the variety of sounds required for the song.
2. Do I need sheet music to play “Separate Ways”?
While having sheet music can be helpful, it’s not always necessary. You can also learn the song by following chord charts or even by ear if you have a good musical sense.
3. What are the basic chords for “Separate Ways”?
The main chords used in “Separate Ways” are E, B, A, F#, and G#m. Practice transitioning smoothly between these chords to create a seamless sound.
4. How can I improve my keyboard playing skills?
To improve your keyboard playing skills, practice regularly, take lessons from a qualified instructor, and learn from online tutorials. Additionally, experimenting with different styles of music can help broaden your musical abilities.
5. Can I play “Separate Ways” without a sustain pedal?
While using a sustain pedal adds depth and richness to the sound, it’s not absolutely necessary to play “Separate Ways.” You can still enjoy the song without it.
6. Are there any alternative versions or covers of “Separate Ways”?
Yes, many artists have covered “Separate Ways” over the years. These covers may offer different interpretations of the song or incorporate unique elements. Exploring different versions can be a great way to broaden your musical horizons.
7. How long does it take to learn “Separate Ways”?
The time it takes to learn “Separate Ways” varies depending on your keyboard playing experience and dedication to practice. With consistent practice and focus, you can expect to become proficient in a matter of weeks or even days.
8. Can I play “Separate Ways” on a smaller keyboard?
While it’s possible to play “Separate Ways” on a smaller keyboard, keep in mind that certain sections may require you to shift your hand position more frequently. Having a full-sized keyboard can provide more room for comfortable playing.
9. What techniques should I focus on while learning “Separate Ways”?
While playing “Separate Ways,” pay attention to your hand positioning, finger dexterity, and timing. Work on playing with a steady rhythm and adding dynamics to enhance the musical expression.
10. Can I incorporate my own improvisation into “Separate Ways”?
Absolutely! Once you’re comfortable with the song’s structure and melodies, feel free to add your own improvisations or embellishments. This can make your rendition of “Separate Ways” unique and personalized.
11. Are there any specific keyboard techniques used in “Separate Ways”?
Keyboard techniques such as slides, trills, and syncopation can add flair to your rendition of “Separate Ways.” Experiment with these techniques to enhance the overall sound and emulate the original recording.
12. Can I play “Separate Ways” as a solo piano piece?
While “Separate Ways” is typically performed with a full band, you can certainly adapt it as a solo piano piece. Modify the arrangement to include the main keyboard riff, chords, and melodies in a way that showcases the song’s essence on the piano.
Now that you have a solid understanding of how to play “Separate Ways” on the keyboard, it’s time to put in the practice and enjoy the experience. Remember to start slow, be patient, and have fun along the way. Happy playing!