How to play rocket league keyboard and mouse?

Rocket League is a popular video game that combines the thrill of soccer with the excitement of fast-paced rocket-powered cars. While many players prefer the traditional controller for playing Rocket League, it is also possible to play with a keyboard and mouse. In this article, we will explore how to play Rocket League using a keyboard and mouse, as well as provide answers to some commonly asked questions related to this topic.
How to play Rocket League with a keyboard and mouse?
Playing Rocket League with a keyboard and mouse requires a slightly different approach compared to using a controller. Here are some steps to follow:
1. **Keybinds:** Customize your keybinds to ensure that they are comfortable and suitable for your playstyle. Go to the options menu and click on “Controls” to make these adjustments. Experiment with different configurations until you find what works best for you.
2. **Movement:** Use the WASD keys for movement – W for accelerating forward, S for reversing, and A and D for steering left and right, respectively. The mouse controls your camera movement.
3. **Boost:** Assign the boost function to a convenient key, such as the left Shift or right mouse button. This will allow you to quickly and easily activate your rocket boost.
4. **Jumping and aerials:** The default key for jumping is Spacebar. To perform aerial maneuvers, you will need to combine jumping with the camera control of your mouse. Practice timing your jumps and adjusting your camera angles to execute precise aerial maneuvers.
5. **Ball cam:** Utilize the ball cam feature by pressing the default key (default: O) to toggle it on and off. Ball cam provides a more strategic viewpoint by tracking the ball’s position, enabling you to make accurate plays and anticipate the ball’s trajectory.
6. **Camera settings:** Adjust your camera settings according to your preferences. Experiment with different field of view (FOV), distance, and stiffness settings to find what gives you the best vision and control.
Remember, mastering keyboard and mouse controls in Rocket League will take practice and experience. Be patient and dedicate time to honing your skills to become a proficient player.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I boost using the keyboard and mouse?
To boost, simply assign the boost function to a key, such as the left Shift or right mouse button, in the controls options menu.
2. Can I use controller and keyboard/mouse simultaneously?
No, Rocket League only allows you to use either a controller or a keyboard and mouse, not both simultaneously.
3. How do I rotate my car in the air?
To rotate your car in the air, you will need to combine the jumping key (default: Spacebar) with adjusting your mouse’s camera control.
4. How do I perform quick aerials?
To perform quick aerials, practice timing your jumps with precision. Combine your jump key with adjusting your camera angles to fly towards the ball rapidly.
5. Can I rebind all the keys?
Yes, Rocket League allows you to fully customize your keybinds. Simply go to the controls options menu and adjust each key to your preference.
6. Should I use ball cam all the time?
While ball cam is incredibly helpful in tracking the ball’s position and making accurate plays, it is recommended to toggle it on and off as needed to maintain situational awareness.
7. How can I improve my accuracy with the mouse?
Practice and sensitivity settings are key to improving your mouse accuracy. Experiment with different sensitivities until you find a setting that allows you to aim precisely.
8. Can I play Rocket League with a trackball mouse?
Yes, Rocket League can be played with a trackball mouse. However, due to the nature of trackballs, it may take some time to get accustomed to the controls.
9. How important are camera settings for keyboard and mouse players?
Camera settings play a crucial role in providing you with a clear view of the field. Experiment with different settings to find what works best for you and improves your gameplay.
10. Are keyboard and mouse players at a disadvantage compared to controller players?
While some players may argue that controller provides better precision, keyboard and mouse players can be equally successful with practice and experience. It ultimately comes down to personal preference.
11. Can I use a gaming mouse with extra buttons to optimize my gameplay?
Yes, utilizing a gaming mouse with extra buttons can certainly enhance your gameplay. Assigning additional functions, such as air roll or handbrake, to these buttons can increase your control options.
12. Can I switch between a controller and keyboard/mouse mid-game?
No, Rocket League does not allow you to switch input devices mid-game. You must choose either a controller or a keyboard/mouse before entering a match.
In conclusion, playing Rocket League with a keyboard and mouse is a viable option that requires practice and customization. By following the steps mentioned above and taking the time to master the controls, you can enjoy the adrenaline-pumping experience of Rocket League with your preferred input method.