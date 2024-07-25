How to play pubg on chromebook with keyboard?

Are you a fan of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and own a Chromebook? Since PUBG is not officially supported on Chromebooks, many gamers have been wondering if it’s possible to play PUBG on their devices, especially with a keyboard. Well, you’ll be thrilled to know that it is indeed possible! In this article, we will guide you through the process of playing PUBG on a Chromebook with a keyboard.
How to play PUBG on Chromebook with a keyboard?
Playing PUBG on a Chromebook with a keyboard requires a few simple steps. Follow the process below to enjoy PUBG on your Chromebook with the convenience of a keyboard:
1. **Enable Linux (Beta) mode:** Go to your Chromebook’s settings and navigate to “Linux (Beta)” in the “Developers” section. Enable Linux mode by following the instructions provided.
2. **Install Linux app support:** After enabling Linux mode, a terminal window will open. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the Linux app installation process.
3. **Install Steam:** Once Linux app support is enabled, you can install Steam from the Linux terminal. Steam is a gaming platform that allows you to download and play various games, including PUBG.
4. **Download and install PUBG:** Open Steam, create an account (if you don’t have one already), and search for PUBG in the store. Once you find it, hit the “Install” button to download and install PUBG on your Chromebook.
5. **Configure keyboard controls:** Launch PUBG and navigate to the settings menu. Look for the “Controls” option and click on it. From there, you can customize the keyboard controls to suit your preferences.
6. **Enjoy PUBG with your keyboard:** Once you have configured the keyboard controls, you are all set to play PUBG on your Chromebook using the keyboard. Dive into the thrilling battlegrounds, aim for that chicken dinner, and enjoy the game to its fullest.
Can I play PUBG on a Chromebook without Linux?
No, playing PUBG on a Chromebook currently requires enabling Linux mode to install and run the game.
Are there any alternatives to playing PUBG on a Chromebook with a keyboard?
Yes, you can use Android emulators like Bluestacks or Nox Player to run PUBG on your Chromebook. However, these methods may not provide the same level of performance as the Linux method.
Will playing PUBG on a Chromebook void my warranty?
Enabling Linux mode and installing PUBG will not void your Chromebook’s warranty, as long as you do not modify any hardware components or perform any actions outside the scope of the software.
Can I play PUBG on an older Chromebook?
The ability to play PUBG on a Chromebook depends on the device’s specifications. Older Chromebook models may not meet the minimum requirements for running PUBG smoothly.
Do I need a dedicated graphics card to play PUBG on a Chromebook?
Most Chromebooks do not have a dedicated graphics card, but they usually have integrated graphics capable of running less demanding games like PUBG.
Can I use a wireless keyboard to play PUBG on a Chromebook?
Yes, you can use a wireless keyboard with your Chromebook to play PUBG, as long as it is compatible with the Chromebook and connected properly.
What are the minimum system requirements to play PUBG on a Chromebook?
The minimum system requirements for PUBG on a Chromebook include an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and at least 10GB of free storage space.
Will playing PUBG on a Chromebook consume a lot of battery?
Playing PUBG on a Chromebook may consume more battery power than general web browsing or other less demanding tasks. It is recommended to have your Chromebook plugged in or fully charged before indulging in extended gaming sessions.
Can I play PUBG in offline mode on my Chromebook?
No, PUBG is an online multiplayer game and requires an active internet connection to play.
Will playing PUBG on a Chromebook cause it to overheat?
Playing PUBG on a Chromebook may increase the device’s temperature, especially if it has limited cooling capabilities. It is advisable to play in well-ventilated areas and monitor the device’s temperature to prevent overheating.
Can I play PUBG with a mouse and keyboard on a Chromebook?
Yes, you can play PUBG with a mouse and keyboard on a Chromebook, provided the game supports such input devices.
Are there any performance issues while playing PUBG on a Chromebook?
Due to the hardware limitations of Chromebooks, you may experience performance issues such as lag or low frame rates while playing PUBG. Adjusting the in-game settings can help optimize performance.