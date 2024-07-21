Are you a proud owner of a Chromebook eager to play the popular battle royale game PUBG using a keyboard and mouse? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we’ll walk you through the process of playing PUBG on a Chromebook with a keyboard and mouse.
How to play PUBG on Chromebook with keyboard and mouse?
Step 1: Enable Linux Mode
The first step is to enable Linux mode on your Chromebook. Go to your Chromebook’s settings, select “Linux (Beta)” from the menu, and follow the prompts to download and install Linux.
Step 2: Install CrossOver
After enabling Linux, you need to install CrossOver, a program that allows you to run Windows applications on your Chromebook. Download and install CrossOver from the official website.
Step 3: Install Steam
Once CrossOver is installed, you can proceed to install Steam, a digital distribution platform for games. Download the official Steam installer and run it using CrossOver.
Step 4: Install PUBG
With Steam installed, search for PUBG in the Steam store and download it. The installation process may take some time, so be patient.
Step 5: Configure Steam and PUBG Settings
After installing PUBG, launch Steam and go to the settings. In the Controller section, make sure “Generic Gamepad Configuration Support” is enabled. Now, open PUBG’s settings and customize your keyboard and mouse controls as per your preference.
Step 6: Launch PUBG
Finally, you’re ready to dive into the battleground! Launch PUBG from your Steam library, and you should be able to play the game using your keyboard and mouse on your Chromebook.
Now that we’ve addressed the main question, let’s tackle some frequently asked questions to provide you with additional information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I play PUBG on a Chromebook without enabling Linux mode?
No, PUBG requires Linux mode to run on a Chromebook.
Can I play PUBG using an external keyboard and mouse without Linux mode?
No, PUBG on Chromebook only supports keyboard and mouse input within Linux mode.
Is CrossOver free to use?
CrossOver offers a 14-day free trial, after which it requires a license to continue using.
Do I need a high-end Chromebook to play PUBG?
While a high-end Chromebook may provide a better gaming experience, PUBG can be played on most Chromebooks that support Linux mode.
Are there any alternative methods to play PUBG on a Chromebook?
Yes, you can use a cloud gaming service, such as GeForce Now or Stadia, to play PUBG on your Chromebook. However, these require stable internet connectivity.
Can I connect a wireless keyboard and mouse to my Chromebook?
Yes, Chromebooks generally support wireless keyboards and mice through Bluetooth connectivity.
Can I customize the keyboard and mouse controls in PUBG?
Yes, PUBG allows you to customize the keyboard and mouse controls to suit your preference.
Can I play PUBG with friends who use different devices?
Yes, PUBG supports cross-platform play, so you can play with friends using different devices such as Windows, Xbox, or PlayStation.
Does playing PUBG on a Chromebook affect its performance?
Playing PUBG on a Chromebook may put additional strain on its hardware, potentially impacting its overall performance.
Can I use an external monitor with my Chromebook to play PUBG?
Yes, you can connect an external monitor to your Chromebook via HDMI or other compatible ports to enhance your gaming experience.
Can I use a gaming mouse with additional buttons to play PUBG?
Yes, a gaming mouse with extra buttons can be useful for assigning additional functions or macros in PUBG.
Is it possible to use a controller instead of a keyboard and mouse?
While PUBG on Chromebook primarily supports keyboard and mouse input, it is also possible to use a compatible gaming controller if desired.
Are there any specific Chromebook models recommended for playing PUBG?
While there are no specific Chromebook models recommended for playing PUBG, Chromebooks with better processors and higher RAM capacities generally provide a smoother gaming experience.
With these steps and FAQs, you should now be equipped with the knowledge to play PUBG on your Chromebook using a keyboard and mouse. Get ready for intense battles and exciting victories in the world of PUBG!