How to Play PS5 Games Off External Hard Drive: A Step-by-Step Guide
The PlayStation 5 (PS5) offers an array of exciting games with stunning graphics and immersive gameplay. However, the limited storage capacity of the console’s internal solid-state drive (SSD) may pose a challenge for avid gamers. Luckily, Sony has introduced a feature that allows you to play PS5 games directly from an external hard drive. In this article, we will discuss the process of playing PS5 games off an external hard drive and answer some frequently asked questions to help you make the most of your gaming experience.
How to Play PS5 Games Off External Hard Drive?
Step 1: Select a compatible external hard drive
Before you begin, ensure that you have a USB 3.0-compatible external hard drive with ample storage capacity. The PS5 supports external drives with a minimum capacity of 250 GB and a maximum capacity of 8 TB.
Step 2: Format the external hard drive
Connect the external hard drive to one of the USB ports on your PS5 console. Then, navigate to the Settings menu and select Storage. Choose USB Extended Storage and Format as Extended Storage to format the external hard drive for use with the PS5.
Step 3: Set up game installation location
Once the formatting process is complete, select Install PS5 Games in the extended storage section. This will ensure that any new games you install from now on will be directly saved to the external hard drive. However, note that PS5 games already installed on the internal SSD cannot be moved to the external drive; they must be reinstalled.
Step 4: Manage games on the external hard drive
To move a PS5 game from the internal SSD to the external hard drive, go to the Games home screen, select the game, press the Options button on your controller, and choose Move to Extended Storage. You can also move games back to the internal SSD using the same process.
FAQs:
1. Can all PS5 games be played directly from an external hard drive?
No, only PS5 games can be played directly from an external hard drive. PS4 games can only be stored and played from the internal or external storage of the PS5 console.
2. Can I use an external SSD instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use an external SSD (Solid-State Drive) as long as it meets the USB 3.0 specifications and has the required storage capacity.
3. Can I disconnect the external hard drive while playing a game?
It is not recommended to disconnect the external hard drive while playing a game, as it may cause the game to crash or result in data loss. It is best to exit the game before disconnecting the drive.
4. Can I use the same external hard drive for both PS4 and PS5 games?
Yes, you can use the same external hard drive for both PS4 and PS5 games. However, PS4 games can only be played from the internal or external storage of the PS5 console.
5. How many external hard drives can I connect to the PS5?
You can connect and use up to two USB storage devices simultaneously on the PS5.
6. Can I use the external hard drive for media storage as well?
Yes, you can store and play media files, such as videos and music, from the external hard drive connected to your PS5.
7. Are there any limitations to playing games off an external hard drive?
While playing games directly from an external hard drive, you may experience slightly slower loading times compared to the internal SSD. However, it should not significantly affect your gaming experience.
8. Can I use a wireless external hard drive with the PS5?
No, the PS5 only supports USB-based external storage devices. A wireless external hard drive will not be recognized by the console.
9. Can I play multiplayer games from the external hard drive?
Yes, you can play multiplayer games directly from the external hard drive, just like you would from the internal SSD.
10. How do I disconnect the external hard drive safely?
To disconnect the external hard drive safely, first close any games or applications that may be using it. Then, go to the Settings menu, select Storage, choose the external drive, and select Safely Remove Storage.
11. What if my external hard drive gets full?
If your external hard drive gets full, you can either delete some games or media files to free up space or upgrade to a larger capacity external drive.
12. Can I transfer games and data from one external hard drive to another?
Yes, you can transfer games and data from one external hard drive to another by connecting both drives to the PS5 and using the console’s built-in data transfer feature.