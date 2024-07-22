How to Play PS4 Games from USB: A Step-by-Step Guide
Are you looking to play your PlayStation 4 games directly from a USB drive? This article will provide you with a comprehensive guide on how to do just that. Whether you want to save storage space on your console or play games on the go, playing PS4 games from a USB can offer you great flexibility and convenience. So, let’s dive in and explore the process together.
How to Play PS4 Games from USB?
To play PS4 games from a USB, follow these step-by-step instructions:
1. Start by formatting your USB drive as exFAT or FAT32.
2. Create a new folder on your USB drive and name it “PS4.”
3. Open the “PS4” folder and create another folder called “UPDATE.”
4. Visit the official PlayStation website and download the latest PS4 system software update.
5. Save the update file in the “UPDATE” folder on your USB drive. Make sure to name the update file “PS4UPDATE.PUP.”
6. Safely eject the USB drive from your computer.
7. Connect the USB drive to your PlayStation 4 console.
8. Power on your PS4 and go to the “Settings” menu.
9. Select “System Software Update” and follow the on-screen instructions to install the update from the USB drive.
10. Once the update is complete, go back to the “Settings” menu.
11. Choose “System” and then “Backup and Restore.”
12. Select “Restore PS4” and follow the instructions to transfer all your saved data and settings to the USB drive.
13. After the restore process is finished, your PlayStation 4 will restart.
14. The USB drive is now ready to play games directly from it. Simply insert the USB drive containing the desired game, select it on the main menu, and start playing!
Playing PS4 games from USB opens up a world of possibilities, but you may still have some burning questions. Here are a few frequently asked questions and brief answers to clear any remaining doubts:
FAQs:
1. Can I play any PS4 game from a USB drive?
No, not all games can be played from a USB. Only games that have been specifically designed to support this feature can be played.
2. How do I know if a game can be played from a USB?
You can check the game’s information on the official PlayStation Store or the game’s packaging to see if it supports USB play.
3. Can I use any USB drive to play games?
Yes, you can use any USB drive that meets the minimum requirements, such as having enough storage space and being formatted correctly.
4. How much storage space do I need on my USB drive?
The amount of storage space needed depends on the size of the game. Make sure your USB drive has enough space to store the game.
5. Can I play multiplayer games from a USB drive?
Yes, you can play multiplayer games from a USB drive. However, each player will require a separate USB drive containing the game.
6. Can I connect multiple USB drives to my PS4?
Yes, you can connect multiple USB drives to your PS4, allowing you to store and play different games.
7. Can I use the USB drive for anything else while playing a game?
No, when playing a game from a USB, it is recommended to disconnect any other USB devices to ensure smooth gameplay.
8. Can I play games from a USB drive on any PS4 console?
Yes, you can play games from a USB drive on any PS4 console. Simply insert the USB drive into the console and follow the necessary steps.
9. Can I transfer my game progress from the USB drive to my PS4 console?
No, the game progress is stored on the USB drive and cannot be transferred to the PS4 console.
10. Can I play PS4 games from an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can play games from an external hard drive as long as it meets the requirements and is formatted correctly.
11. Can I play PS3 or PS5 games from a USB drive?
No, USB play is only supported for PS4 games. PS3 and PS5 games cannot be played from a USB drive.
12. Can I use a USB hub to connect multiple USB drives?
It is not recommended to use a USB hub. To ensure optimal performance, connect the USB drive directly to the PS4 console.
Now that you have a clear understanding of how to play PS4 games from a USB drive, you can enjoy the freedom and convenience it provides. Whether you’re traveling or just want to save storage space on your console, playing games from a USB is a fantastic option. Happy gaming!