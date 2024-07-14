How to Play Music on PS5 from USB?
The PlayStation 5 (PS5) is a powerful gaming console that offers an immersive gaming experience. Apart from gaming, the PS5 also allows users to enjoy their favorite music tracks through various methods, including playing music from a USB device. If you’re wondering how to play music on PS5 from a USB, follow the steps below:
1. Prepare the USB device: Before you begin, ensure that you have a USB flash drive or an external hard drive that contains your desired music tracks. Make sure the USB device is formatted in either FAT32 or exFAT format, as the PS5 supports these formats.
2. Connect the USB device to your PS5: Locate one of the available USB ports on your PS5. The USB ports are located on the front and rear of the console. Insert the USB device into the USB port.
3. Access the Media Gallery: From the PS5 home screen, navigate to the Media Gallery. You can find this icon in the main menu bar at the top.
4. Select the USB device: Once in the Media Gallery, you should see your USB device listed in the Sources section along with any other compatible devices or media servers connected to your local network. Highlight your USB device and press the X button on your controller to select it.
5. Browse and select your music: The PS5 will display the content available on your USB device. Use the left joystick on your controller to navigate through the folders and files. Highlight the music track you want to play and press the X button to select it.
6. Start playing the music: After selecting a music track, the PS5 will open a media player where you can control the playback. You can pause, play, and skip tracks using the media player controls.
How to play music in the background while gaming on the PS5?
To play music in the background while gaming on the PS5, follow these steps:
1. Start playing your desired music track using the steps mentioned above.
2. After the music starts playing, press the PlayStation button on your controller to go back to the home screen.
3. Launch the game you want to play.
4. While the game is running, swipe up on the control center from the bottom of the screen.
5. Tap on the music player widget to bring up the media controls.
6. Use the media controls to pause, play, or skip tracks without leaving your game.
FAQs:
1. Can I play music from my PS5 without a USB device?
No, the PS5 does not have a built-in media player. You need a USB device or other compatible devices to play music.
2. Can I use an external hard drive to play music on the PS5?
Yes, you can connect an external hard drive to your PS5 and play music from it as long as it is formatted in FAT32 or exFAT format.
3. What audio formats does the PS5 support?
The PS5 supports various audio formats such as MP3, AAC, WAV, and FLAC.
4. Can I create playlists on the PS5?
Unfortunately, the PS5 does not currently have a built-in feature to create playlists. You can only navigate and play individual music tracks.
5. Can I control the music playback using voice commands?
Yes, if you have a PlayStation Camera or any other compatible microphone, you can use voice commands to control the music playback on your PS5.
6. Can I shuffle my music tracks on the PS5?
Yes, the PS5 allows you to shuffle your music tracks. In the media player controls, look for the shuffle icon and select it to enable or disable shuffle mode.
7. Can I adjust the volume of the music while gaming on the PS5?
Yes, you can adjust the music volume by using the media player controls accessible through the control center while in a game.
8. Is it possible to play music from streaming services on the PS5?
Yes, the PS5 supports various streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. You can download these applications from the PlayStation Store and enjoy music directly from these platforms.
9. Does the PS5 support Bluetooth audio devices?
As of now, the PS5 does not support Bluetooth audio devices for game audio or music playback. You will need to use USB or other compatible audio devices.
10. Can I stream music from my PC to the PS5?
Yes, the PS5 supports media servers, allowing you to stream music stored on your PC or other devices on the same network. You can access these devices through the Media Gallery.
11. Can I play music from an MP3 player on the PS5?
If your MP3 player can connect to the PS5 via USB and the tracks are in a supported audio format, you should be able to play music from it.
12. Can I fast-forward or rewind music tracks on the PS5?
Yes, you can fast-forward or rewind music tracks using the media player controls on the PS5. These controls allow you to seek through the track for easy navigation.