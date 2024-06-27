How to play music from USB on iphone?

Are you wondering how to play music from a USB on your iPhone? Many iPhone users may find it challenging to play music directly from a USB, as iPhones do not have support for USB mass storage. However, with a few workarounds and the help of third-party apps, it is possible to play music from a USB on your iPhone. In this article, we will explore different methods to play your favorite tunes from a USB on your iPhone.
Using the Files App
One of the easiest ways to play music from a USB on your iPhone is by leveraging the capabilities of the Files app, introduced in iOS 11. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:
1. Connect your USB to your iPhone using a USB to Lightning adapter or a USB-C to Lightning adapter, depending on the iPhone model you have.
2. Open the Files app on your iPhone.
3. Tap on the Browse tab at the bottom of the screen.
4. Under the Locations section, you should see your connected USB drive listed. Tap on it to access the contents.
5. Navigate to the music files you want to play and tap on them to start playback using the built-in media player.
It’s important to note that the Files app supports a limited number of audio formats, so make sure your music files are in a compatible format such as MP3 or AAC.
Using Third-Party Apps
If your music files are not in a compatible format or if you prefer a more feature-rich audio player, you can rely on third-party apps available on the App Store. These apps offer expanded capabilities and support for a wide range of audio formats. Here’s how you can use a third-party app to play music from a USB on your iPhone:
1. Connect your USB to your iPhone using a USB to Lightning adapter or a USB-C to Lightning adapter.
2. Download and install a third-party app such as VLC or iFile from the App Store.
3. Open the third-party app on your iPhone.
4. Using the app’s interface, navigate to your connected USB drive and locate the music files you want to play.
5. Tap on the files to start playback using the app’s built-in media player.
These third-party apps often offer additional features like custom equalizers, playlist management, and enhanced audio settings.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I play music from a USB drive on iPhone without using a computer?
Yes, you can play music from a USB on your iPhone without the need for a computer by following the methods mentioned above.
2. How do I transfer music from a USB to my iPhone?
To transfer music from a USB to your iPhone, you will need to use a computer with iTunes installed. Connect your USB drive to the computer, import the music into iTunes, and then sync your iPhone with iTunes to transfer the music.
3. Can I use a Lightning to USB adapter to play music from a USB on iPhone?
Yes, you can use a Lightning to USB adapter to connect your USB drive to your iPhone. This adapter allows you to access and play music files directly from the USB drive using the Files app or third-party apps.
4. What audio formats are supported by the Files app?
The Files app supports audio formats such as MP3, AAC, FLAC, and WAV. Make sure your music files are in a supported format to play them directly from your USB on iPhone.
5. Are there any free third-party apps for playing music from a USB on iPhone?
Yes, there are free third-party apps available on the App Store like VLC that allow you to play music from a USB on your iPhone.
6. Can I play music from an external hard drive on iPhone?
Yes, you can play music from an external hard drive on your iPhone by connecting the hard drive to your iPhone using a USB to Lightning adapter and using the Files app or a compatible third-party app.
7. How can I organize my music files within the Files app?
To organize your music files within the Files app, you can create folders and move your music files accordingly. Simply press and hold on a file, tap “Move,” and choose the destination folder.
8. Can I create playlists with third-party apps to play music from a USB on iPhone?
Yes, most third-party apps offer the ability to create playlists. Explore the app’s features to find the playlist creation option and add your favorite songs from the USB drive.
9. Can I only play music one file at a time using third-party apps?
No, third-party apps allow you to play music in various ways, including playing individual files, creating playlists, or shuffling through your entire music library.
10. Will playing music from a USB on iPhone drain the battery quickly?
Playing music from a USB on your iPhone consumes battery power, but the impact is generally minimal. However, it’s a good practice to have your iPhone connected to a power source if you plan to play music for an extended period to avoid running out of battery.
11. Can I play music from a USB on iPhone using Bluetooth?
No, you cannot directly play music from a USB on your iPhone using Bluetooth. USB drives require a physical connection to your iPhone via a USB adapter.
12. Are there any limitations to using third-party apps for playing music from a USB on iPhone?
Some third-party apps may have limitations on the audio formats they support or the maximum file size they can handle. It’s advisable to check the app’s documentation or user reviews to ensure compatibility with your music files.