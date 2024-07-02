If you’re a proud owner of a PlayStation 4 (PS4) and want to watch your favorite MP4 videos on it, you might be wondering how to play MP4 on PS4 from a USB drive. Thankfully, it’s a relatively straightforward process that requires minimal effort. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to play MP4 files on your PS4 console from a USB drive and address some common questions related to this topic.
How to play MP4 on PS4 from USB?
To play MP4 files on your PS4 from a USB drive, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Ensure your USB drive is formatted in either exFAT or FAT32 file system, as these are the supported file systems for PS4.
Step 2: Connect your USB drive to an available USB port on your PS4.
Step 3: Turn on your PS4 console and navigate to the main menu.
Step 4: Select the “Media Player” icon from the menu and press the “X” button on your controller to open it.
Step 5: In the Media Player, select your USB drive from the list of available storage devices and press the “X” button.
Step 6: Locate the MP4 file you wish to play and highlight it.
Step 7: Press the “X” button to start playing the MP4 file on your PS4. You can use the controller’s directional buttons to control playback.
That’s it! You can now enjoy your favorite MP4 videos on your PS4 console from a USB drive.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. Can I play MP4 files on my PS4 without a USB drive?
No, you need to have a USB drive to transfer and play MP4 files on your PS4.
2. What video codecs are supported by the PS4?
The PS4 supports various video codecs, including H.264/MPEG-4 AVC High Profile Level 4.2 and MPEG-2.
3. Can I play MP4 files with subtitles on my PS4?
Yes, you can play MP4 files with embedded subtitles on your PS4. However, external subtitle files, such as SRT files, are not supported.
4. Can I play MP4 files that are stored on my computer through the PS4?
No, the PS4 cannot directly play MP4 files stored on a computer. You will need to transfer the files to a USB drive first.
5. Can I play MP4 files from an external hard drive on the PS4?
Yes, as long as the external hard drive is formatted in either exFAT or FAT32, you can play MP4 files from it on your PS4.
6. What should I do if my MP4 files are not recognized by the PS4?
Ensure that your MP4 files are encoded with a supported video codec (e.g., H.264) and that the USB drive is properly formatted as either exFAT or FAT32.
7. Are there any file size limitations for playing MP4 files on PS4?
There is no specific file size limitation for playing MP4 files on the PS4. However, larger files may take longer to load and start playing.
8. Can I fast forward or rewind MP4 videos on the PS4?
Yes, you can use the PS4 controller’s directional buttons to fast forward or rewind MP4 videos.
9. Can I play 4K MP4 files on my PS4?
Yes, the PS4 Pro model supports 4K resolution, so you can play 4K MP4 files on it. The standard PS4 model only supports up to 1080p resolution.
10. How do I update the Media Player on my PS4?
The Media Player app on PS4 automatically updates whenever a new firmware update is released. Ensure that your PS4 is connected to the internet for automatic updates.
11. Can I play MP4 files with Dolby Digital audio on my PS4?
Sadly, the PS4 does not support playback of MP4 files with Dolby Digital audio. It only supports AAC or MP3 audio formats.
12. Can I play DRM-protected MP4 files on my PS4?
No, the PS4 does not support playback of DRM-protected MP4 files. You will need to remove the DRM protection before you can play those files on your PS4.