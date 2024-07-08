**How to play movies from USB on PS4?**
The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is not only a fantastic gaming console, but it also doubles as a media center, allowing users to enjoy their favorite movies and TV shows. While streaming services like Netflix and Hulu are popular choices for accessing digital content, sometimes you may have movies on a USB drive that you’d like to watch on your PS4. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of playing movies from a USB drive on your PS4.
**Step 1 – Formatting your USB drive**
Before you begin, it’s essential to properly format your USB drive to a compatible file system for the PS4. Connect the USB drive to your computer, right-click on it, and select the “Format” option. Choose the “FAT32” or “exFAT” file system as they are supported by the PS4.
**Step 2 – Creating the right folder structure**
To ensure your PS4 recognizes and plays the movies from your USB drive, you need to organize them in a specific folder structure. Create a new folder titled “VIDEO” in the root directory of your USB drive. Inside the “VIDEO” folder, you can create additional folders for each movie or categorize them according to your preference.
**Step 3 – Transferring movies to the USB drive**
Now it’s time to transfer your movies onto the USB drive. Locate the movie files on your computer and copy or drag them into the appropriate folders you created on the USB drive. Make sure the files have supported video formats such as MP4, AVI, or MKV. Keep in mind that the PS4 only supports certain codecs and may not play all file types.
**Step 4 – Connecting the USB drive to your PS4**
Once you have transferred the movies to your USB drive, safely eject the drive from your computer. Take the USB drive and insert it into one of the USB ports on your PS4. You can find the ports on the front panel of your PS4 console.
**Step 5 – Accessing and playing movies on your PS4**
Turn on your PS4 and navigate to the main menu. From there, scroll over to the “Media” section and select “USB Storage Device.” This will display the contents of your USB drive. Locate the movie you want to watch and press the “X” button on your controller to start playing it.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I play movies in any format on my PS4?
No, the PS4 only supports specific video formats such as MP4, AVI, and MKV.
2. What if my USB drive is not recognized by the PS4?
Ensure that your USB drive is properly formatted to FAT32 or exFAT, and that it is inserted securely into the USB port.
3. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive to play movies?
Yes, external hard drives can also be used to play movies on the PS4, as long as they are formatted correctly.
4. Are there any file size limitations for movies on USB drives?
While the PS4 supports large file sizes, it’s recommended to keep individual movie files under 4GB for optimal compatibility.
5. Can I play movies with subtitles on my PS4?
Yes, the PS4 supports subtitles for movies. Ensure that the subtitle files have the same name as the corresponding movie file and are in the appropriate format, such as SRT.
6. Can I fast forward or rewind movies while playing on my PS4?
Absolutely! You can use the D-pad or analog sticks on your controller to navigate through the movie and control playback.
7. Does the PS4 support 4K movie playback from USB drives?
Yes, if you have a PS4 Pro, it supports 4K video playback. However, make sure the movie file is in a compatible format and that your TV supports 4K resolution.
8. Can I play movies from a USB drive on my PlayStation 4 Slim?
Yes, both the original PS4 and the PS4 Slim support playing movies from a USB drive.
9. Can I transfer movies wirelessly from my computer to the PS4?
Yes, you can use media server applications like Plex or Universal Media Server to stream movies from your computer to your PS4 without a USB drive.
10. Can I play movies while downloading updates or games on my PS4?
Unfortunately, you cannot play movies directly from a USB drive while updates or games are being downloaded on your PS4.
11. Can I pause a movie and resume it later on my PS4?
Yes, you can pause a movie and resume it later by pressing the “X” button on your controller when the movie is paused.
12. Can I play movies from a USB drive on my PS4 without an internet connection?
Absolutely! Playing movies from a USB drive on your PS4 does not require an internet connection.