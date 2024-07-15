Rocket League is a high-octane, fast-paced game that combines elements of soccer and vehicular action. While it traditionally is played using a controller, some players prefer the precision and quickness of a keyboard and mouse setup. If you’re one of those players and own a PlayStation 4 (PS4), you might be wondering how to play Rocket League with a keyboard and mouse on your console. In this article, we will guide you through the process of setting up and using a keyboard and mouse on Rocket League PS4.
How to Play Keyboard and Mouse on Rocket League PS4?
To play Rocket League with a keyboard and mouse on your PS4, you will need to use a device called a gaming adapter. The gaming adapter acts as a bridge between your keyboard and mouse and the PS4 console. Follow these steps to set it up:
1. **Purchase a gaming adapter** – There are various options available in the market, such as XIM Apex or IOGEAR KeyMander, which will allow you to connect a keyboard and mouse to your PS4.
2. **Connect the gaming adapter** – Plug the gaming adapter into a USB port on your PS4 console.
3. **Connect your keyboard and mouse** – Connect your keyboard and mouse to the gaming adapter using their respective USB connectors.
4. **Configure the gaming adapter** – Each gaming adapter has its own software or app that needs to be installed on your computer or smartphone. Use the instructions provided with the gaming adapter to download and install the required software.
5. **Follow the setup wizard** – Launch the software or app on your computer or smartphone and follow the setup wizard to configure the gaming adapter. Make sure to select “PS4” as your console.
6. **Fine-tune settings** – Once the initial setup is complete, you can fine-tune the settings according to your personal preferences. Adjust the sensitivity of the mouse, keybindings, and any other available options.
7. **Connect your gaming adapter to the PS4** – After configuring the gaming adapter, connect it to your PS4 console using the provided USB cable.
8. **Launch Rocket League** – Now that your keyboard and mouse are connected to the PS4 through the gaming adapter, launch Rocket League as you would normally.
9. **Enjoy the game!** – You can now play Rocket League with a keyboard and mouse on your PS4. Take advantage of the improved precision and faster response times to dominate your opponents on the field.
FAQs about Playing Keyboard and Mouse on Rocket League PS4
Can I use any keyboard and mouse with a gaming adapter?
No, gaming adapters may have compatibility limitations. It’s best to check the manufacturer’s website or documentation for a list of supported keyboards and mice.
Will playing with a keyboard and mouse give me an advantage over controller players?
Using a keyboard and mouse might offer enhanced precision and quickness, but it ultimately comes down to personal preference and skill. Skilled controller players can still perform exceptionally well.
Can I use the gaming adapter for other games on my PS4?
Yes, the gaming adapter allows you to use a keyboard and mouse for other games that support these input devices on PS4. However, not all games may have seamless compatibility, so it’s important to check before purchasing.
Can I use wireless keyboards and mice?
Some gaming adapters support wireless keyboards and mice, but you may experience input delay or require additional setup steps. It’s recommended to use wired peripherals for optimal performance.
Do I need to reconfigure the settings every time I play Rocket League?
Once you have set up the gaming adapter and configured the settings, they should be saved. However, if you switch to a different PS4 or reset your console, you might need to repeat the setup process.
Is using a gaming adapter against the terms of service on PS4?
Using a gaming adapter to play Rocket League with a keyboard and mouse is generally not against the terms of service. However, it’s always a good idea to double-check the terms and conditions set by the game developers or console manufacturer.
Can I still use voice chat while using a keyboard and mouse?
Yes, you can still use voice chat by plugging a headset into the controller. The controller will handle the voice chat functionality even if you are playing with a keyboard and mouse.
Are there any disadvantages to playing with a keyboard and mouse on PS4?
One potential disadvantage is that certain advanced controller techniques, like half-flips, may be harder to execute with a keyboard and mouse. Additionally, keyboard and mouse players might face a learning curve when transitioning from a controller.
Can I use macros with a gaming adapter?
Some gaming adapters may offer macro functionality, allowing you to record and play back sequences of inputs. However, it’s important to note that using macros to gain an unfair advantage may violate the game’s terms of service.
Is it worth buying a gaming adapter to play Rocket League with a keyboard and mouse?
The decision ultimately depends on personal preference and playstyle. If you feel more comfortable and perform better with a keyboard and mouse, investing in a gaming adapter may enhance your gaming experience.