Rec Room is a popular virtual reality game that allows players to connect, interact, and play with others from around the world. While the game is primarily designed for VR headsets, it is also possible to play with just a keyboard and mouse. In this article, we will discuss a step-by-step guide on how to play Rec Room using a keyboard and mouse.
How to play keyboard and mouse on Rec Room?
Playing Rec Room with a keyboard and mouse is relatively straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:
1. **Launch Rec Room:** Start by launching the Rec Room application on your computer.
2. **Choose Keyboard & Mouse Controls:** On the Rec Room screen, click on the “More” button from the bottom right corner. Then click on “Settings” and select “Controls.”
3. **Enable Mouse & Keyboard:** Under the “Controls” menu, look for the option to enable mouse and keyboard controls. Make sure this option is checked.
4. **Customize Keybindings (Optional):** Rec Room allows you to customize keybindings to suit your preferences. Click on the “Keybindings” button to remap keys according to your liking.
5. **Save Changes:** After customizing the keybindings, make sure to save the changes before exiting the settings menu.
6. **Join a Room:** Now that you have set up your keyboard and mouse controls, it’s time to join a room and start playing. Use the mouse to navigate through the menus and select the desired room.
7. **Mastering the Controls:** In Rec Room, the mouse is used for both looking around and interacting with objects. The left mouse button is used to grab objects, while the right mouse button is used to point or aim. Use the keyboard to move around, jump, or perform other actions based on the default keybindings.
8. **Try Different Activities:** Rec Room offers a wide range of activities, including sports, quests, and social games. Experiment with different activities to find the ones you enjoy the most.
FAQs:
1. Can I play Rec Room with a controller instead of a keyboard and mouse?
Yes, Rec Room also supports various game controllers. Simply connect your preferred controller to your computer, and Rec Room should recognize it.
2. Is it possible to switch between VR and keyboard/mouse controls?
Yes, Rec Room allows you to switch between VR and keyboard/mouse controls. Simply adjust the settings accordingly before launching the game.
3. Can I use a trackpad instead of a mouse?
Yes, you can use a trackpad as a substitute for a mouse in Rec Room. Make sure to enable the trackpad option in the settings menu.
4. Are there any limitations to playing with a keyboard and mouse?
Playing with a keyboard and mouse provides a different experience compared to virtual reality. However, you can still enjoy most of the activities and interactions in Rec Room.
5. How can I chat with other players using a keyboard and mouse?
To chat with other players, you can use the in-game chat feature. Press the Enter key to open the chat window, type your message using the keyboard, and press Enter again to send it.
6. Can I play Rec Room on a Mac or Linux computer with a keyboard and mouse?
Yes, Rec Room is available for both Mac and Linux systems, and you can play using a keyboard and mouse on those platforms as well.
7. Do I need a powerful computer to play Rec Room with a keyboard and mouse?
Rec Room is designed to be compatible with a wide range of computer systems, so you don’t necessarily need a high-end PC. However, it’s recommended to meet the minimum system requirements for optimal performance.
8. Are there any tutorials available for keyboard and mouse controls in Rec Room?
Yes, Rec Room provides basic tutorials to help you get started with the keyboard and mouse controls. You can access them from the in-game tutorial section.
9. Can I play Rec Room solo with a keyboard and mouse?
Absolutely! Rec Room offers single-player activities and experiences that can be enjoyed with just a keyboard and mouse.
10. Are there any advantages to playing with a keyboard and mouse?
Some players prefer keyboard and mouse controls for their precision and familiarity. It can offer better control for certain activities like aiming or navigating menus.
11. Can I switch from keyboard and mouse to VR controls without losing progress?
Yes, Rec Room allows you to switch between different control schemes seamlessly, and your progress will be saved regardless of the control method you choose.
12. Can I play with both a keyboard/mouse and a VR player in the same room?
Yes, Rec Room supports cross-platform play, allowing players with different control methods (VR or keyboard/mouse) to interact and play together in the same room.