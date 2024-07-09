**How to play Keyboard and Mouse on PS4 Rocket League?**
Rocket League is a thrilling and fast-paced game that combines soccer with rocket-powered vehicles. While playing Rocket League on a PlayStation 4 (PS4) console using a controller is the most common method, some players prefer the precision and familiarity of using a keyboard and mouse. If you’re one of those players, you’ll be delighted to know that it’s possible to play Rocket League on your PS4 using a keyboard and mouse setup. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to set up and play Rocket League using a keyboard and mouse on your PS4.
Before diving into the setup process, **let’s address the burning question:**
**How to play Keyboard and Mouse on PS4 Rocket League?**
1. Plug in your mouse and keyboard into the USB ports on your PS4.
2. Power on your PS4 console and go to “Settings” in the main menu.
3. In the settings, navigate to “Devices” and select “Bluetooth Devices.”
4. Choose the “Add New Device” option and wait for your mouse and keyboard to appear on the list.
5. Select your mouse and keyboard from the list and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the pairing process.
6. Once paired, return to the main menu and launch Rocket League.
7. In the game, head to the options menu and select the “Controls” tab.
8. Under “Controller Setup,” choose the “Keyboard and Mouse” option.
9. Customize your keyboard and mouse controls according to your preference.
10. Save your settings, and you’re ready to play Rocket League with your keyboard and mouse on your PS4!
**FAQs:**
**1. Can I use any keyboard and mouse on my PS4?**
Yes, most USB keyboards and mice should work fine with the PS4. However, some gaming keyboards and mice may offer additional features and customization options.
**2. Can I use wireless keyboard and mouse?**
Yes, as long as they are compatible with the PS4 and you follow the pairing process mentioned above.
**3. Do I need any additional software or adapters?**
No, additional software or adapters are not necessary. Just plug in your keyboard and mouse, pair them, and you’re good to go.
**4. What are the advantages of using a keyboard and mouse in Rocket League?**
Using a keyboard and mouse can provide more precise control and faster input response, especially in scenarios that require quick maneuvering and aerial shots.
**5. Can I switch between keyboard and mouse and controller?**
Yes, Rocket League allows you to switch between controller and keyboard/mouse seamlessly. Just go to the options menu and change the control input as desired.
**6. Can I use keyboard macros in Rocket League?**
No, the use of keyboard macros or any external scripts to automate gameplay actions is strictly prohibited and can result in penalties or bans.
**7. Will using a keyboard and mouse give me an unfair advantage over other players?**
While some players may argue that using a keyboard and mouse provides an advantage, it ultimately depends on personal skills and preferences. Many players achieve great success using controllers, so it’s more about finding the input method that suits you best.
**8. Are there any downsides to playing with a keyboard and mouse on PS4?**
One potential downside is that since Rocket League is primarily designed for controller play, some menus and UI elements might not be optimized for keyboard and mouse input. However, gameplay itself should work seamlessly.
**9. Can I use keyboard and mouse on other games too?**
The compatibility of keyboard and mouse usage on the PS4 depends on individual games. While some games may support it, others may not.
**10. Can I use keybinds in Rocket League?**
Yes, Rocket League allows you to customize your keyboard controls in the options menu, giving you the freedom to assign actions to specific keys according to your preference.
**11. Can I use controller and keyboard/mouse simultaneously?**
No, Rocket League does not support mixed input. You can only use one input device at a time.
**12. How do I switch back to a controller from keyboard and mouse?**
To switch back to using a controller, go to the options menu, select “Controller Setup,” and choose the controller option. Then, connect your controller and you’ll be ready to play using the controller again.
Now that you have the knowledge and steps required to set up and play Rocket League using a keyboard and mouse on your PS4, it’s time to dive in and enjoy the game with your preferred input method. Master your skills, score amazing goals, and soar to victory in the exhilarating world of Rocket League!