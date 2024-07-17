Apex Legends has become one of the most popular battle royale games in recent years, captivating players across different platforms, including PlayStation 4. While the game primarily supports traditional console controllers, some players may prefer using a keyboard and mouse for a more familiar and precise control scheme. In this article, we will explore the possibility of playing Apex Legends on PS4 using a keyboard and mouse, including any necessary equipment and setup instructions.
**How to play keyboard and mouse on Apex Legends PS4?**
To play Apex Legends on PS4 using a keyboard and mouse, you’ll need to purchase a third-party device known as a keyboard and mouse adapter. These adapters allow you to connect and use a keyboard and mouse on your PS4 console. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get started:
1. Purchase a keyboard and mouse adapter designed for PS4. Some popular options include the XIM Apex, CronusMAX PLUS, and IOGEAR KeyMander.
2. Once you have the adapter, connect it to your PS4 console using the provided USB ports.
3. Connect your keyboard and mouse to the appropriate ports on the adapter.
4. Follow the instructions provided by the specific adapter you purchased to set up the device. This typically involves downloading and configuring firmware updates, customizing button mappings, and adjusting sensitivity settings.
5. Once the adapter is set up, launch Apex Legends on your PS4.
6. In the game settings, navigate to the control options and select keyboard and mouse as your input method.
Now you can enjoy the precision and familiarity of playing Apex Legends on PS4 with a keyboard and mouse. Good luck!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Is using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 for Apex Legends considered cheating?
No, using a keyboard and mouse on PS4 for Apex Legends is not considered cheating. However, it may provide certain advantages over players using traditional controllers.
2. Do I need a specific brand of adapter to play Apex Legends with a keyboard and mouse on PS4?
No, there are various brands and models of keyboard and mouse adapters available in the market. Choose one that fits your budget and preferences.
3. Can I use any keyboard and mouse with the adapter?
In most cases, you can use any USB keyboard and mouse with the adapter. However, it’s always recommended to check the compatibility list provided by the adapter manufacturer.
4. Are there any latency issues when using a keyboard and mouse adapter on PS4?
Some adapters may introduce minor latency compared to traditional console controllers. However, this latency is usually negligible and wouldn’t significantly impact gameplay.
5. Can I use macros with a keyboard and mouse adapter on Apex Legends PS4?
The use of macros is generally discouraged and may be considered unfair advantage. It’s always a good idea to play fairly and enjoy the game without any automated assistance.
6. Can I customize the key bindings on a keyboard and mouse setup?
Most adapters provide software or firmware that allows you to customize key bindings and create personalized profiles for different games, including Apex Legends.
7. Can I adjust mouse sensitivity when playing Apex Legends on PS4?
Yes, you can typically adjust mouse sensitivity through the adapter’s software or firmware to suit your preference.
8. Can I use wireless keyboard and mouse with the adapter?
Some adapters support wireless connections for keyboards and mice, but the compatibility and performance may vary. It’s recommended to use wired peripherals for the best experience.
9. Can I use additional gaming peripherals, like gaming mice with extra buttons?
Yes, many adapters support additional gaming peripherals, such as gaming mice with extra buttons. You can often customize the button mappings of these peripherals through the adapter’s software.
10. Are there any alternative ways to play Apex Legends with a keyboard and mouse on PS4 without an adapter?
As of now, the use of a keyboard and mouse on PS4 without an adapter is not officially supported. Therefore, using an adapter is the recommended method.
11. Can I switch between keyboard and mouse and a controller while playing Apex Legends on PS4?
Yes, you can switch between input methods by connecting or disconnecting the controller from your PS4. However, it’s important to note that the game may require you to restart or reconfigure settings when switching between the two.
12. Can I use my keyboard and mouse setup on multiple consoles?
Some keyboard and mouse adapters allow you to switch between multiple consoles. However, this capability may vary depending on the specific adapter and its settings. Be sure to check compatibility before purchasing.