How to play itunes from external hard drive?

If you have a vast music library in iTunes and want to free up space on your computer’s internal storage, playing iTunes from an external hard drive is an ideal solution. By moving your iTunes library to an external drive, you can conveniently access your music while conserving valuable space on your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process of playing iTunes from an external hard drive, step-by-step.
Prerequisites:
To successfully play iTunes from an external hard drive, ensure you have the following prerequisites:
1. An external hard drive with sufficient storage capacity.
2. The latest version of iTunes installed on your computer.
3. A reliable USB cable to connect the external hard drive to your computer.
Step 1: Prepare your External Hard Drive
1. Connect your external hard drive to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Ensure that the hard drive is recognized and appears as a connected device.
3. (Windows users) Format the hard drive to the appropriate file system (usually NTFS).
Step 2: Create a New iTunes Library on your External Hard Drive
1. Close iTunes if it is open on your computer.
2. Locate the iTunes folder on your computer:
– For Windows users, go to “C:Users[your username]MusiciTunes”.
– For Mac users, go to “~/Music/iTunes/”.
3. Copy the entire iTunes folder to your external hard drive.
4. Rename the original iTunes folder on your computer to avoid confusion.
5. Open iTunes while holding down the “Option” (Mac) or “Shift” (Windows) key.
6. Select “Choose Library” and navigate to the iTunes folder on your external hard drive.
7. Select the “iTunes Library.itl” file and click “Choose” to open the new iTunes library.
Step 3: Consolidate your iTunes Library
Consolidating your iTunes library ensures that all media files are organized and located in one place, enabling smooth playback from the external hard drive.
1. In iTunes, go to “File” and select “Library” > “Organize Library”.
2. Check the box next to “Consolidate files” and click “OK”.
3. Wait for iTunes to finish consolidating your library.
Step 4: Configure iTunes Preferences
1. In iTunes, go to “Edit” > “Preferences” (Windows) or “iTunes” > “Preferences” (Mac).
2. Click on the “Advanced” tab.
3. Under the “iTunes Media folder location” section, click “Change”.
4. Browse and select the iTunes folder on your external hard drive.
5. Click “OK” to save the changes.
**
How to Play iTunes from External Hard Drive?
**
To play iTunes from your external hard drive, follow these simple steps:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your computer.
2. Open iTunes.
3. With the external hard drive already configured as your iTunes library, all your media will be available for playback.
FAQs:
**
1. Can I use any external hard drive to store my iTunes library?
**
Yes, as long as the external hard drive has sufficient storage capacity and is compatible with your computer.
**
2. Is it possible to access my iTunes library from different computers using the external hard drive?
**
Yes, you can connect the external hard drive to different computers and access your iTunes library by configuring iTunes preferences on each computer.
**
3. Can I still sync my iPhone, iPad, or iPod with iTunes after moving my library to an external hard drive?
**
Absolutely. Moving your iTunes library to an external hard drive does not affect your ability to sync your iOS devices.
**
4. What happens if I disconnect the external hard drive while iTunes is open?
**
iTunes will prompt you to locate the iTunes library. Reconnecting the external hard drive and locating the library will allow you to resume playback without any issues.
**
5. Can I use a network-attached storage (NAS) drive instead of an external hard drive?
**
Yes, you can use a NAS drive to store and access your iTunes library, provided it is connected to your computer via the network.
**
6. Can I store other media files, like movies or TV shows, on the external hard drive?
**
Certainly. Your iTunes library on the external hard drive can store all types of media files, including movies, TV shows, and podcasts.
**
7. How do I restore my iTunes library if something goes wrong?
**
By keeping a backup of your iTunes library on your computer or another external storage device, you can restore it in case anything goes wrong with the external hard drive.
**
8. Can I use an SSD (Solid State Drive) as my external hard drive for iTunes?
**
Yes, an SSD can be used as an external hard drive for iTunes. Its fast read and write speeds can enhance the overall performance when playing media files.
**
9. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
**
Yes, a USB flash drive with sufficient storage capacity can be used to store and play iTunes media files.
**
10. Is it possible to move my entire iTunes library back to my computer’s internal storage?
**
Yes, you can move your iTunes library back to your computer’s internal storage by reversing the steps mentioned in this guide.
**
11. Will playing iTunes from an external hard drive affect the audio quality?
**
No, playing iTunes from an external hard drive does not affect the audio quality. The quality remains the same as long as the files are not corrupted.
**
12. Can I encrypt my iTunes library on the external hard drive for added security?
**
Yes, you can encrypt the external hard drive using file encryption software or the built-in encryption utility provided by the operating system for added security.