How to play imagine on keyboard?

John Lennon’s timeless classic “Imagine” is a beautiful song that has captivated audiences for decades. If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to play this emotional masterpiece on the keyboard, you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step, helping you bring this iconic melody to life.
Getting Started
Before diving into “Imagine,” it’s essential to have a basic understanding of playing the keyboard. Familiarize yourself with the layout of the keys and learn the proper finger placement. Once you’re comfortable with the basics, you’ll be ready to tackle this enchanting song.
Breaking Down the Chords
The foundation of “Imagine” lies in a few straightforward chords. By learning these chords, you can accompany yourself while singing or play the instrumental version.
1. What are the chord progressions of “Imagine”?
The main chord progressions used in “Imagine” are C, Cmaj7, F, and G. Practice transitioning smoothly between these chords before attempting to play the complete song.
2. How do I play the C chord?
To play the C chord, place your right thumb on the C note (the white key directly to the left of the grouping of two black keys). Then, press down with your middle finger on the E note and with your pinky finger on the G note.
3. How do I play the Cmaj7 chord?
For the Cmaj7 chord, keep your thumb on the C note, but move your middle finger to the B note (the white key to the left of the three black keys). Place your ring finger on the E note and your pinky finger on the G note.
4. How do I play the F chord?
To play the F chord, start with your thumb on the F note (the white key to the left of the grouping of three black keys). Then, press down with your index finger on the A note, your middle finger on the C note, and your ring finger on the F note one octave higher.
5. How do I play the G chord?
For the G chord, place your thumb on the G note (the white key to the left of the grouping of two black keys), your middle finger on the B note, and your pinky finger on the D note.
Putting It All Together
Now that you know the chords, it’s time to put them in the correct order to play “Imagine.”
6. How do I play the intro?
The intro begins with the C chord, followed by Cmaj7. Repeat this pattern three times before transitioning to an F chord, followed by G. Repeat this F-G pattern twice.
7. How do I play the verses?
Throughout the verses, the chord progression follows a C-Cmaj7-F-G pattern, just like the intro. Strumming the chords in an arpeggiated style adds a beautiful touch – play the notes in the chord individually, from lowest to highest, in a flowing manner.
8. How do I play the chorus?
The chorus utilizes a different chord progression: F-G-C-E7. Practice transitioning smoothly between these chords to create a seamless chorus section.
Adding Your Personal Touch
While following the chords accurately will allow you to play the song, adding your personal touch will make it even more special.
9. Can I add embellishments to the melody?
Absolutely! Once you’re comfortable with the chords, you can try adding embellishments to the melody using your right hand. Experiment with simple improvisations and trills to make the song your own.
10. What is the recommended tempo for playing “Imagine”?
The original recording has a slow tempo, allowing the song’s emotions to shine through. Start with a slow tempo, gradually increasing the speed as you become more proficient.
11. Can I play “Imagine” in a different key?
Certainly! If the original key doesn’t suit your voice or preferences, feel free to transpose the chords to a different key. This enables you to customize the song’s key to your liking.
12. Can I play “Imagine” on a digital keyboard?
Certainly! A digital keyboard can replicate the sounds of various instruments, allowing you to experiment with different interpretations. Adjust the settings to find the sounds that resonate with you and create your own unique version of “Imagine.”
Remember, learning to play “Imagine” on the keyboard takes time and practice. Be patient with yourself, enjoy the journey, and let the profound and hopeful melody inspire you as you bring this iconic song to life.