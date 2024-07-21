How to play fortnite with keyboard and mouse on switch?

Fortnite is an incredibly popular online multiplayer game that has taken the gaming world by storm. While it is traditionally played using a controller, many players prefer the precision and control offered by a keyboard and mouse setup. If you’re a Nintendo Switch player and want to enjoy Fortnite with this configuration, you’re in luck! In this article, we will guide you through the steps to play Fortnite with a keyboard and mouse on Nintendo Switch.
Setting up your Keyboard and Mouse
Before getting started, you’ll need a few things. You will require a USB-to-Type C adapter or a Bluetooth adapter for connecting the keyboard and mouse to your Nintendo Switch. Here’s how to set it up:
Step 1: Connect your Keyboard and Mouse to the Adapter
Connect your keyboard and mouse to the USB adapter or Bluetooth adapter, depending on the type you are using. Make sure they are paired and ready to connect.
Step 2: Connect the Adapter to your Nintendo Switch
Using the USB-to-Type C adapter or plugging in the Bluetooth adapter, connect it to the USB port on your Nintendo Switch dock or the console itself if using the Nintendo Switch Lite.
Step 3: Access System Settings
From the Nintendo Switch home screen, navigate to System Settings by selecting the gear-shaped icon.
Step 4: Enable USB or Bluetooth Connection
In System Settings, scroll down and select “Controllers and Sensors.” Here, you will find the option to enable USB or Bluetooth connection for your keyboard and mouse. Choose the appropriate method based on the type of adapter you are using.
Step 5: Configure your Keyboard and Mouse Settings
Launch Fortnite on your Nintendo Switch and enter the settings menu. Inside, choose the “Controllers” tab. Here, you can customize the keybinds as per your preference. Take your time to configure the keybinds that suit your play style the best.
Step 6: Start Playing Fortnite with Keyboard and Mouse
Once your settings are configured, it’s time to jump right into the action! Join a game or start a match and enjoy playing Fortnite with the precision and control offered by a keyboard and mouse.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I connect any USB keyboard and mouse to the Nintendo Switch?
Yes, as long as you have the required adapter, you can connect most USB keyboards and mice to your Nintendo Switch.
2. Can I use a wireless keyboard and mouse?
Yes, you can use a wireless keyboard and mouse with the help of a Bluetooth adapter.
3. Are there any specific keyboard and mouse brands you recommend for the Nintendo Switch?
There are no specific brands recommended for the Nintendo Switch, but popular options like Logitech, Razer, and Corsair offer great performance with their gaming-oriented keyboards and mice.
4. Do I need to configure keybinds after connecting a keyboard and mouse?
Yes, configuring keybinds is essential to ensure your controls match your play style and preferences.
5. Can I switch back to using a controller after connecting a keyboard and mouse?
Absolutely! You can switch between controller and keyboard/mouse setups at any time.
6. Will playing with a keyboard and mouse give me an advantage over controller players?
Using a keyboard and mouse may provide you with more precise aiming and faster reactions, but it ultimately depends on your skill level and familiarity with the setup.
7. Can I use the keyboard and mouse for other games on the Nintendo Switch?
Unfortunately, it is currently only supported for Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch.
8. Can I connect multiple keyboards and mice for local multiplayer games on the Nintendo Switch?
No, the Nintendo Switch does not support multiple keyboards and mice simultaneously.
9. Will using a keyboard and mouse drain my Nintendo Switch’s battery faster?
No, using a keyboard and mouse will not significantly impact your Nintendo Switch’s battery life.
10. Can I use a third-party adapter to connect my keyboard and mouse?
Yes, there are third-party adapters available, but it’s important to choose a reputable one to ensure compatibility and functionality.
11. Can I use a mechanical keyboard for playing Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch?
Yes, mechanical keyboards are fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch.
12. Can I use any gaming mouse I want on the Nintendo Switch?
Yes, most gaming mice should work fine with the Nintendo Switch as long as you have the required adapter.
With these steps, you can now enjoy the precision and control of a keyboard and mouse while playing Fortnite on your Nintendo Switch. Make sure to configure your keybinds according to your preferences and get ready to elevate your gameplay to the next level!