How to play dragon ball fighterz with keyboard?

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a popular fighting game that features intense battles with characters from the beloved Dragon Ball series. While many players prefer using a controller or an arcade stick to play the game, it is entirely possible to play Dragon Ball FighterZ with a keyboard. In this article, we will discuss how to play Dragon Ball FighterZ with a keyboard and address several FAQs related to the topic.
How to play Dragon Ball FighterZ with a keyboard?
To play Dragon Ball FighterZ with a keyboard, follow these steps:
1. **Connect your keyboard**: Make sure your keyboard is connected to your computer before launching the game.
2. **Launch Dragon Ball FighterZ**: Start the game on your computer either through the Steam client or by launching it directly.
3. **Enter training mode**: Once the game has launched, navigate to the main menu and select the training mode option to practice your skills.
4. **Configure your controls**: In the training mode menu, select the “Options” tab and then choose “Input Settings” to configure your keyboard controls. You can customize the keyboard keys to your liking for each action.
5. **Save your settings**: After customizing your keyboard controls, make sure to save your settings before exiting the menu.
6. **Start playing**: Now you are ready to play Dragon Ball FighterZ with your keyboard! Dive into the game’s various modes and enjoy the thrilling battles.
Playing with a keyboard might take a little getting used to if you are accustomed to using a controller or an arcade stick, but with practice, you can become skilled at performing the game’s intricate combos and special moves.
FAQs:
1. Can I play Dragon Ball FighterZ on a keyboard without any modifications?
Yes, Dragon Ball FighterZ supports keyboard inputs by default, so there is no need for any modifications.
2. What are the default keyboard controls in Dragon Ball FighterZ?
The default keyboard controls in Dragon Ball FighterZ are as follows:
– WASD: Movement
– J: Light attack
– K: Medium attack
– L: Heavy attack
– U: Special attack
– I: Assist 1
– O: Assist 2
3. Can I change the keyboard controls to match my preferences?
Absolutely! You can customize the keyboard controls in the game’s options menu to match your preferred layout.
4. Are there any disadvantages to playing Dragon Ball FighterZ with a keyboard?
While playing with a keyboard can be a matter of personal preference, some players might find it more challenging to execute precise inputs or perform complex combos compared to using a controller or an arcade stick.
5. Are there any specific keyboard recommendations for playing Dragon Ball FighterZ?
There are no specific keyboard recommendations for playing Dragon Ball FighterZ. Any standard keyboard should work fine.
6. Can I play online matches using a keyboard?
Yes, you can play online matches using a keyboard. The game’s online functionality fully supports keyboard inputs.
7. Can I connect an arcade stick or a controller alongside the keyboard?
Yes, Dragon Ball FighterZ allows you to connect and use an arcade stick or controller alongside a keyboard if you prefer a hybrid setup.
8. Are keyboard players at a disadvantage against controller/arcade stick players?
Not necessarily. It ultimately comes down to individual skill and preference. With practice, keyboard players can be just as competitive as players using other input methods.
9. Are there any keyboard shortcuts or techniques that can enhance gameplay?
Dragon Ball FighterZ doesn’t have any specific keyboard shortcuts, but mastering movement and combo execution can greatly enhance your gameplay.
10. Are there any professional Dragon Ball FighterZ players who use keyboards?
While the majority of professional Dragon Ball FighterZ players use controllers or arcade sticks, there are indeed a few who excel using keyboards.
11. Can I use macros with my keyboard to gain an advantage in the game?
No, the usage of macros that provide unfair advantages is generally prohibited in competitive play and online matches.
12. Is it possible to switch to a controller or arcade stick after using a keyboard?
Yes, you can switch to a controller or an arcade stick at any time if you decide to try a different input method. The game allows for seamless transitions between different input devices.
With these steps and answers to common questions, you should now be ready to dive into the world of Dragon Ball FighterZ using a keyboard. Master your favorite character’s moves, execute devastating combos, and enjoy the exciting battles that await you!