Darkside is a sensational song by artist Alan Walker, featuring Aura and Tomine Harket. If you’re interested in learning how to play this catchy tune on the keyboard, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process of playing Darkside on a keyboard, providing helpful tips and tricks along the way.
How to play Darkside on keyboard?
To play Darkside on a keyboard, you need to familiarize yourself with the correct notes and chords. Start by locating the following notes: A, B, C#, D, E, F#, G#, and A. These are the primary notes used in Darkside. Additionally, you should learn the A major and E major chords, as they form the foundation of this song.
To begin, play the A major chord with your right hand and the E major chord with your left hand. Alternate between these two chords while maintaining a steady rhythm.
Next, add in the melody using your right hand. Play the following notes: A, A, B, C#, A, E, E, F#. Repeat this pattern throughout the song, following the rhythm and tempo of the original track.
Continue practicing this pattern until you feel comfortable with it. Gradually increase the tempo as you improve, and don’t be afraid to experiment with different variations and embellishments to make the song your own.
FAQs:
1. Can I use a different keyboard to play Darkside?
Yes, you can use any keyboard as long as it has a minimum of 61 keys, which is standard for most keyboards.
2. Is it necessary to learn to read sheet music to play Darkside?
While reading sheet music can be beneficial, it is not necessary to play Darkside on the keyboard. You can learn the song by following the provided notes and chords.
3. Can I play Darkside on a piano?
Absolutely! The piano and keyboard share similar fundamentals, so you can easily transfer the knowledge and skills acquired on a keyboard to a piano.
4. Are there any recommended learning resources for playing Darkside on the keyboard?
You can find numerous tutorials on popular video-sharing platforms such as YouTube. These tutorials often break down the song into smaller, easily understandable sections.
5. Is it possible to play Darkside using both hands?
Yes, once you have mastered playing with one hand, you can try playing Darkside using both hands to add depth to your performance.
6. Can I adjust the tempo of the song to fit my learning pace?
Absolutely! You can adjust the tempo using various keyboard functions to slow down or speed up the song as needed.
7. How long will it take to learn how to play Darkside on the keyboard?
The duration varies from person to person. With consistent practice and dedication, you could learn to play Darkside within a few weeks or even sooner.
8. Is it important to memorize the notes and chords?
Memorization certainly helps, especially when you want to focus on the performance rather than reading notes. However, reading notes is acceptable, and with practice, you may eventually memorize them naturally.
9. What should I do if I make mistakes while playing Darkside?
Mistakes are a natural part of the learning process. When you make a mistake, simply pause and refocus. Practice that particular section slowly until you feel comfortable, then gradually increase the tempo.
10. Can I add my own improvisations to Darkside?
Absolutely! Feel free to add your own flair to the melody or chords once you have mastered the original arrangement. Improvisation is a great way to showcase your creativity.
11. Should I practice with the original song playing in the background?
Practicing alongside the original song can help you synchronize your playing and stay in rhythm. However, it’s also beneficial to practice without the song to develop your own sense of timing.
12. What other songs should I learn if I enjoyed playing Darkside?
If you enjoyed playing Darkside, you might also want to learn other popular songs by Alan Walker such as Faded, Alone, and The Spectre. These songs share a similar style and are sure to captivate your musical interest.
Now that you have all the information and answers to your burning questions, it’s time to embark on your Darkside keyboard journey. Remember, practice is key, and with determination, you’ll be playing this mesmerizing song flawlessly in no time. Enjoy the process and let your creativity shine!