How to permanently delete files on Mac hard drive?

If you want to permanently delete files on your Mac hard drive, simply moving them to the Trash and then emptying it won’t do the trick. This only removes the files from your sight temporarily, but they can still be recovered using data recovery software. To ensure your sensitive or private files are gone for good, follow these steps to permanently delete them from your Mac.
1. Permanently deleting files using the Finder
The Finder allows you to easily remove data from your Mac’s hard drive, ensuring it cannot be recovered. Here’s how to do it:
1. Open Finder and locate the file or folder you want to delete.
2. Right-click on the file or folder and select “Move to Trash” from the contextual menu.
3. Open the Trash by clicking on its icon in the Dock.
4. Right-click on the file or folder in the Trash and choose “Delete Immediately” to permanently delete it. Alternatively, you can press “Command + Delete” on your keyboard.
2. Securely Empty Trash
If you have already put files in the Trash and want to ensure their permanent deletion, you can securely empty the Trash. This ensures any files in it are overwritten, making recovery impossible. Follow these steps:
1. Right-click on the Trash icon in the Dock.
2. Press and hold the “Option” key on your keyboard.
3. While holding the “Option” key, select “Secure Empty Trash” from the contextual menu.
3. Using Terminal to securely delete files
If you prefer using the Terminal for file management, you can securely delete files from your Mac’s hard drive using the “rm” command. Here’s how:
1. Open Terminal by going to Applications > Utilities > Terminal.
2. Type the following command: `rm -P /path/to/file` (replace “/path/to/file” with the actual file or folder path).
3. Press Enter to execute the command and permanently delete the file or folder.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can deleted files be recovered from the Trash?
Yes, files that have been put in the Trash can still be recovered using data recovery software until the Trash is emptied.
2. Is securely emptying the Trash necessary?
Securely emptying the Trash is recommended if you want to ensure files cannot be recovered. Regularly emptying the Trash is usually sufficient for most users.
3. Can I recover files that have been securely deleted?
No, securely deleted files cannot be recovered as they are overwritten on your hard drive.
4. Is using Terminal the only way to securely delete files?
No, Terminal is not the only way to securely delete files. The Finder provides a convenient method to delete files securely as well.
5. Can I recover files deleted from external hard drives?
The ability to recover files from external hard drives depends on various factors, such as the file system used and the actions taken after deletion. However, securely deleting the files will make recovery extremely difficult.
6. Are there any downsides to securely emptying the Trash?
Securely emptying the Trash takes longer compared to regular emptying, as each file is overwritten. This might not be ideal if you have a large number of files in the Trash.
7. Is there a way to selectively secure delete files?
Yes, using Terminal, you can selectively secure delete files by providing the file or folder path as a parameter in the ‘rm’ command.
8. Can I recover files that have been deleted using third-party applications?
The recoverability of files deleted using third-party applications varies depending on those applications’ algorithms and the actions taken afterward. Securely deleting the files provides an additional layer of security.
9. Can I securely delete files from iCloud Drive?
Yes, you can securely delete files from iCloud Drive by following the same steps mentioned above. They will be removed from all your synced devices.
10. Can I recover files deleted from a formatted hard drive?
File recovery from a formatted hard drive is significantly more difficult. However, securely deleting the files before formatting will provide an added layer of security.
11. Can I undo a file deletion?
Once you have permanently deleted a file, it cannot be undone. It’s important to double-check before permanently deleting files.
12. How can I verify files are permanently deleted?
To verify if files are permanently deleted, you can use data recovery software to scan your hard drive. If the files are not recoverable, they have been permanently deleted.