How to paste special with keyboard?

Copying and pasting text, images, or data is a common task we all perform regularly. While many people are familiar with the standard copy and paste functions, not everyone knows how to utilize the powerful “Paste Special” feature. In this article, we will guide you through the process of using “Paste Special” with just your keyboard, making it even more convenient and efficient. So, let’s dive in!
What is “Paste Special”?
“Paste Special” is a feature available in various software applications, including Microsoft Office programs like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. It allows you to paste content with specific formatting or as a different type of object. This feature is valuable for maintaining consistency and enhancing the presentation of your work.
How to use “Paste Special” with your keyboard?
Pasting special content using your keyboard is quick and straightforward. Just follow these steps:
Step 1:
Select the content you want to copy by highlighting it with your keyboard’s arrow keys.
Step 2:
Copy the selected content using the Ctrl + C keyboard shortcut or by pressing the dedicated “Copy” button on your keyboard.
Step 3:
Navigate to the desired location where you want to paste the content.
Step 4:
Press the Ctrl + Alt + V keyboard shortcut. This will open the “Paste Special” dialog box without the need for a mouse.
Step 5:
In the “Paste Special” dialog box, use the arrow keys to navigate through the available options and select the desired one. Press Enter to confirm your selection.
Step 6:
Your content will now be pasted with the chosen formatting or as the selected object, depending on the option you selected in the “Paste Special” dialog box.
That’s it! You have successfully used “Paste Special” with just your keyboard. This method allows you to save time and maintain your workflow without relying on the mouse for every action.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How can I paste values only from Excel?
To paste values only from Excel: Copy the content, navigate to the desired destination cell, and press Ctrl + Alt + V. Then, select “Values” using the arrow keys and press Enter.
2. What is the shortcut for pasting formulas in Excel?
The shortcut for pasting formulas in Excel is: Ctrl + Alt + V, F.
3. How do I paste as plain text in Word?
To paste as plain text in Word: Copy the content, move to the desired location, and press Ctrl + Alt + V. Then, choose “Unformatted Text” and press Enter.
4. Can I paste special in PowerPoint?
Yes, you can paste special in PowerPoint. The process is similar to other Office programs. Use the Ctrl + Alt + V shortcut, select the desired option, and press Enter.
5. Is there a way to paste without formatting in most applications?
Yes, many applications allow pasting without formatting. The common shortcut for this is Ctrl + Shift + V, but it may vary depending on the software.
6. Does “Paste Special” only work with text?
No, “Paste Special” works with various types of content. It can be used to paste text, images, formulas, values, links, and more.
7. Can I customize the “Paste Special” options?
In some software applications, you can customize the “Paste Special” options. Check the settings or preferences menu of your specific program for customization options.
8. How can I paste formulas but keep the cell references intact?
To paste formulas while keeping the cell references intact in Excel: Copy the content, move to the desired cell, press Ctrl + Alt + V, and select “Formulas” with the arrow keys. Finally, press Enter.
9. Can I paste special in online document editors?
The availability of “Paste Special” in online document editors depends on the specific software. Some online editors may provide similar functionalities, but keyboard shortcuts may vary.
10. How do I paste as an image in Word or PowerPoint?
To paste as an image in Word or PowerPoint: Copy the content, navigate to the desired location, press Ctrl + Alt + V, and choose “Picture” or “Bitmap” in the “Paste Special” dialog box.
11. How do I paste special with keyboard shortcuts on a Mac?
The general method of using “Paste Special” with keyboard shortcuts is the same on Mac as on Windows. However, the specific shortcuts may differ. Check the official documentation of the software you are using for Mac-specific instructions.
12. How can I access “Paste Special” from the ribbon menu?
To access “Paste Special” from the ribbon menu: In most Office programs, you can find it under the “Home” or “Edit” tab in the ribbon. The “Paste Special” option is usually represented by an icon or a drop-down button.
Paste Special is a valuable feature that allows you to control how content is pasted. By mastering the keyboard shortcuts associated with “Paste Special,” you can significantly improve your productivity when working with text, data, and images. So, give it a try and experience the convenience firsthand!