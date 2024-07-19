How to partition steam deck ssd?

The Steam Deck is an exciting device that allows gamers to take their favorite PC games on the go. One of the features that sets it apart from other handheld gaming devices is the ability to partition the SSD storage. Partitioning the Steam Deck SSD can be a useful way to organize your game library and manage storage space. In this article, we will guide you through the process of partitioning your Steam Deck SSD efficiently.
Partitioning the Steam Deck SSD
The process of partitioning the Steam Deck SSD is relatively simple and can be done using the built-in storage management tool. Here are the steps to partition your Steam Deck SSD:
1. **Power on your Steam Deck** and navigate to the system settings.
2. Scroll down and select **”Storage”** from the list of options.
3. In the **”Storage”** menu, you will see the total capacity of your SSD and the available space. Select **”Manage”** to proceed.
4. On the **”Manage Storage”** screen, you will have the option to partition your SSD. Click on the **”Partition”** button.
5. A new window will appear where you can customize the size of the partitions. You can use the slider to allocate the desired amount of space to each partition.
6. Once you have decided on the partition sizes, click **”OK”** to confirm.
7. The Steam Deck will then proceed to create the partitions and format them accordingly.
8. After the partitioning process is complete, you will see the newly created partitions in the **”Storage”** menu.
You have successfully partitioned your Steam Deck SSD! Now you can organize your games and files into separate partitions to enhance your gaming experience.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I partition the Steam Deck SSD without losing data?
No, partitioning the Steam Deck SSD will erase all existing data. It is crucial to back up your files before proceeding.
2. How many partitions can I create on the Steam Deck SSD?
You can create a maximum of four primary partitions on the Steam Deck SSD.
3. Can I resize the partitions after creating them?
No, the Steam Deck does not currently support resizing the partitions. Make sure to allocate the desired sizes during the initial partitioning process.
4. Can I install games on any partition?
Yes, you can choose to install games on any partition of your Steam Deck SSD based on your preference.
5. Can I delete a partition and merge it with another?
No, the Steam Deck does not currently allow you to delete or merge partitions. Plan your partitions carefully before creating them.
6. Will partitioning the SSD improve gaming performance?
Partitioning itself does not directly impact gaming performance. However, organizing your game library into separate partitions can improve overall system management and make it easier to locate specific games.
7. How much space should I allocate to each partition?
The allocation of space depends on your personal preference and usage. Consider the size of your game library and allocate space accordingly.
8. Can I install applications on partitions other than the default one?
Yes, you can choose any partition to install applications and games. It provides flexibility in managing your storage space.
9. Is it possible to change the name of the partitions?
No, the Steam Deck currently does not offer the option to rename the partitions. They will be named as “SteamDeck” followed by a number.
10. Can I move games between different partitions?
Yes, you can move games between partitions using the Steam client’s built-in feature. Select the game, right-click, choose “Properties,” and then navigate to the “Local Files” tab to move the game to a different partition.
11. Does partitioning the SSD affect the system’s warranty?
Partitioning the SSD does not void the system’s warranty, as long as the process is performed following the official guidelines provided by Valve.
12. Do all games have to be installed on the Steam Deck SSD?
No, you have the option to install games on external storage devices such as microSD cards or USB drives if the Steam Deck’s internal storage becomes insufficient.