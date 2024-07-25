How to parry elden ring keyboard?

**How to Parry in Elden Ring using a Keyboard**
Parrying is a vital skill in any action RPG game, and Elden Ring is no exception. It allows players to deflect an enemy’s attack at just the right moment, opening up an opportunity for a counterattack. While many players prefer using a controller for games like this, it is certainly possible to achieve precise parrying using a keyboard. In this article, we will discuss some key tips and tricks to help you master the art of parrying in Elden Ring using a keyboard.
**How to Parry in Elden Ring using a Keyboard?**
The fundamental technique of parrying in Elden Ring remains the same regardless of the input device. However, when using a keyboard instead of a controller, the button layout is different. By default, the parry action is typically assigned to the right mouse button (RMB) or a specific key like ‘Q’. To successfully parry, follow these steps:
1. **Timing is everything:** Watch your opponent’s movements closely and look for visual cues indicating an incoming attack. Prepare yourself to react quickly.
2. **Press the parry button at the right moment:** Time your parry precisely to connect with the enemy’s attack. It’s crucial to press the button just before the enemy’s attack lands on you.
Successfully parrying an enemy’s attack grants you a small window to inflict significant damage. However, it’s important to remember that not all attacks can be parried. Larger enemies or those with heavier weapons might be difficult or impossible to parry. Learning enemy attack patterns and mastering the timing is key to effectively incorporating parrying into your combat strategy.
**FAQs about Parrying in Elden Ring with a Keyboard**
1. Is it easier to parry using a keyboard or a controller?
While personal preference plays a role, many players argue that parrying with a keyboard is more difficult initially due to the different button layout. However, with practice and familiarity, it can be just as effective as using a controller.
2. Can I remap the parry button to a different key?
Most games allow players to remap keys, including the parry button. Check the game’s settings or options menu to find the keybinding section and customize it to your preference.
3. Are there any advantages to using a keyboard for parrying?
Using a keyboard can offer faster reaction times since the buttons are easily accessible. Additionally, keyboard inputs can be more precise compared to analog stick movements on a controller.
4. Should I use a mechanical keyboard for better input response?
While mechanical keyboards can offer better tactile feedback and faster input response, they are not a requirement for successful parrying. Any standard keyboard can work just fine.
5. Are there any tips for improving my parry timing with a keyboard?
Practice, practice, practice! Spend time studying enemy attack patterns and work on your timing. Try not to panic and focus on pressing the parry button the moment before the attack lands.
6. Are specific keyboard shortcuts useful for parrying?
Some players find it helpful to assign the parry action to easily accessible keys. For example, remapping the parry action to an extra mouse button or a nearby key on the keyboard can make it easier to execute in the heat of battle.
7. Can I use a macro to assist with parrying?
Using macros to automate actions, including parrying, is generally discouraged and may be considered cheating. It is best to rely on your own skills and timing for a fair gaming experience.
8. Should I focus solely on parrying, or use other defensive strategies too?
While parrying is an essential skill, it’s important to develop a well-rounded defensive strategy. Incorporate dodging, blocking, and other defensive maneuvers alongside parrying to maximize your survivability in combat.
9. Are there specific enemies or bosses that are easier to parry?
Some enemies and bosses have clearer telegraphed attacks, making them relatively easier to parry. Pay attention to their animations and attack patterns to identify opportunities for successful parries.
10. Can I still parry if I have high latency or a slow internet connection?
Parrying can be more challenging with high latency or a slow internet connection, as it requires precise timing. However, with practice and anticipation, it is still possible to parry successfully.
11. What happens if I mistime my parry?
If you mistime your parry, you may get hit by the enemy’s attack, leaving you vulnerable. Practice and familiarity with enemy patterns will help you avoid mistimed parries.
12. Is parrying essential for completing the game?
Parrying is not mandatory to complete the game, as there are alternative defensive strategies available. However, it can significantly enhance your combat effectiveness and provide exciting opportunities for counterattacks.
Remember, mastering the art of parrying in Elden Ring using a keyboard requires patience, practice, and an understanding of enemy attack patterns. With diligence, you’ll soon be deflecting every blow and turning the tides of battle in your favor.