How to parry dark souls 3 keyboard?

Parrying is a crucial skill in Dark Souls 3 that can turn the tide of battle in your favor. While many players prefer using a gamepad, it is entirely possible to parry effectively using a keyboard as well. In this article, we will guide you through the steps and provide some useful tips on how to parry in Dark Souls 3 using a keyboard.
Getting Started: Understanding Parrying
Before diving into the mechanics of parrying with a keyboard, it’s essential to understand what parrying is. Parrying is a technique that allows players to deflect incoming enemy attacks, leaving them vulnerable to a counterattack. Timing is crucial when parrying, as executing it too early or too late will result in failure.
How to Parry in Dark Souls 3 Using a Keyboard
To parry effectively using a keyboard, follow these steps:
Step 1: Equip a small shield or a weapon with parrying capabilities. Not every shield or weapon can perform a parry, so ensure you have the right equipment.
Step 2: Time your parry. As the enemy’s attack animation is about to land, press the parry key. In most cases, the default key for parrying on a keyboard is “Shift” or “Ctrl”. Experiment with both keys to find what works best for you.
Step 3: Master the timing. Parrying requires precise timing, and practice is key to getting it right. Try predicting enemy attacks and parrying just before they land to increase your chances of success.
Step 4: Follow up with a counterattack. Once you successfully parry, quickly press the attack button to land a devastating blow on the staggered enemy.
Step 5: Rinse and repeat. Practice parrying against different enemies with varying attack timings to improve your proficiency.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I parry with any shield in Dark Souls 3?
Not every shield can parry, so it’s essential to choose a small shield or a weapon with parrying capabilities.
2. What is the best timing to parry an enemy attack?
The timing may vary depending on the enemy’s attack animation, so it’s crucial to practice and familiarize yourself with their movesets.
3. Can I parry magic or ranged attacks?
No, parrying only works against melee attacks. It won’t help you deflect magic or ranged projectiles.
4. Are there any specific enemies that are easier to parry?
Some enemies have more predictable attack patterns, making them easier to parry. Experiment and practice against different foes to find your preferred targets.
5. Should I always follow up a successful parry with a counterattack?
While it’s recommended to take advantage of the enemy’s vulnerability, make sure to assess the situation first. Sometimes it may be wiser to back away or heal if your health is low.
6. Is it possible to parry while two-handing a weapon?
Unfortunately, you cannot parry while two-handing a weapon. You will need to switch to a shield or a weapon with a parrying capability.
7. Are there any disadvantages to parrying?
Parrying requires precise timing, and mistiming it can leave you vulnerable to enemy attacks, resulting in taking damage.
8. Can I parry every attack in the game?
While parrying can be a valuable skill, not every attack can be parried. Some enemies have unparryable attacks, so be cautious and learn their movesets.
9. Can I parry in both PvE and PvP encounters?
Yes, parrying is a viable technique both in player versus environment (PvE) and player versus player (PvP) encounters.
10. Is parrying essential to succeed in Dark Souls 3?
While parrying can be incredibly useful, it is not essential to succeed in the game. It is an advanced technique that requires practice and skill.
11. Can I use more than one parry tool at a time?
No, you can only equip one shield or weapon with a parrying capability at a time.
12. What if I’m having difficulty parrying?
If you’re struggling with parrying, consider watching tutorials or seeking advice from experienced players. Practice is key, so don’t get discouraged and keep trying to improve your timing and execution.
In conclusion, parrying in Dark Souls 3 using a keyboard is entirely possible with practice and precision. Remember to choose the right equipment, master the timing, and follow up with a counterattack to maximize the effectiveness of your parries. Happy parrying!