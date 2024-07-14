As gaming continues to evolve, the PlayStation 4 (PS4) has become one of the most popular gaming consoles worldwide. Whether you’re an avid gamer or a casual player, having a comfortable and reliable controller is essential for an immersive gaming experience. The PS4 controller, with its sleek design and numerous features, is a fan-favorite among gamers. If you’re wondering how to pair your PS4 controller to your PS4 without using a USB cable, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the simple steps to accomplish this.
How to pair PS4 controller to PS4 without USB?
The process of pairing a PS4 controller to a PS4 without a USB cable is relatively straightforward. Follow these steps to connect your controller wirelessly:
1. Turn on your PlayStation 4 console.
2. Go to the “Settings” menu on your PS4.
3. From the settings menu, select “Devices.”
4. In the devices menu, choose “Bluetooth Devices.”
5. Now, press and hold the “PlayStation” button and the “Share” button simultaneously on your PS4 controller until the light on the controller starts flashing.
6. Wait for some time as your PS4 searches for nearby Bluetooth devices.
7. Once your controller appears on the screen, select it to establish the connection.
8. Congratulations! Your controller is now paired wirelessly to your PS4.
That’s it! You can now enjoy all your favorite games on your PS4 without the need for a USB cable.
FAQs:
1. Can any PS4 controller connect wirelessly to a PS4?
Yes, any official PS4 controller can connect wirelessly to a PS4 console.
2. Do I need to put my PS4 controller in pairing mode to connect it wirelessly?
Yes, to pair your PS4 controller without a USB cable, you need to put it in pairing mode by pressing and holding the “PlayStation” button and the “Share” button simultaneously.
3. How do I know if my PS4 controller is in pairing mode?
When you put your PS4 controller in pairing mode, the light on the controller will start flashing.
4. Why would I need to connect my controller wirelessly?
There may be times when you prefer to play games on your PS4 without the constraint of a USB cable, such as when you’re sitting at a distance from the console or when you want a more flexible gaming setup.
5. How far away can I be from my PS4 console and still connect wirelessly?
Typically, you can be up to approximately 30 feet away from your PS4 console and still connect your controller wirelessly.
6. Can I pair multiple PS4 controllers to my console without using a USB cable?
Yes, you can pair multiple PS4 controllers to your console wirelessly by following the same steps outlined above for each controller.
7. Can I use a third-party controller with the PS4 wirelessly?
While some third-party controllers may offer wireless functionality compatible with the PS4, it is generally recommended to use an official PS4 controller for the best compatibility and performance.
8. Can I use my PS4 controller on other devices wirelessly?
The PS4 controller is primarily designed for use with the PS4 console. However, it may also work wirelessly with certain devices that support Bluetooth connectivity, such as PCs and smartphones. Compatibility may vary depending on the device.
9. Can I unpair my controller from my PS4 without a USB cable?
Yes, you can unpair your controller from your PS4 without a USB cable by going to the “Bluetooth Devices” menu in the PS4 settings and selecting “Forget Device” next to your controller’s name.
10. How do I charge my PS4 controller if it’s not connected via USB?
To charge your PS4 controller wirelessly, you can use a charging dock specifically designed for PS4 controllers. Alternatively, you can connect your controller to a power source using a compatible charging cable.
11. How do I reconnect my controller if it loses connection wirelessly?
If your PS4 controller loses connection wirelessly, you can simply press the “PlayStation” button to reconnect it to your console.
12. Can I use my PS4 controller on a PS4 Pro wirelessly?
Yes, the process of pairing a PS4 controller to a PS4 Pro wirelessly is the same as pairing it to a regular PS4 console. Simply follow the steps mentioned earlier in this article to connect your controller without a USB cable.