How to pair Microsoft designer keyboard?

Pairing the Microsoft Designer Keyboard is a simple and straightforward process that allows you to connect the keyboard to your devices wirelessly. Whether you’re using a Windows PC, Mac, or mobile device, this guide will provide you with step-by-step instructions on how to pair your Microsoft Designer Keyboard.
Pairing your Microsoft Designer Keyboard is a quick and easy process. Follow these steps to successfully connect your keyboard to your device:
1. **Turn on your Microsoft Designer Keyboard by flipping the power switch located on the back of the keyboard.**
2. Make sure the keyboard is in pairing mode. Press and hold the Bluetooth button, which is located on the bottom of the keyboard, for about 3 seconds until the Bluetooth light starts blinking.
3. On your device, go to the Bluetooth settings. Enable Bluetooth if it’s not already turned on.
4. Look for the “Microsoft Designer Keyboard” or a similar name in the list of available devices and select it.
5. Your device will establish a connection with the keyboard, and a pairing code may be required. If prompted, enter the code provided on your device.
6. Once the pairing process is complete, you will see a notification on your device confirming the successful connection. Your Microsoft Designer Keyboard is now ready for use!
Now that you know how to pair your Microsoft Designer Keyboard, here are answers to some frequently asked questions:
FAQs:
1. **How do I know if my Microsoft Designer Keyboard is in pairing mode?**
The Bluetooth light on the bottom of the keyboard will blink when it is in pairing mode.
2. **Can I pair my Microsoft Designer Keyboard with multiple devices?**
Yes, you can pair your keyboard with up to three different devices simultaneously, using different Bluetooth connections.
3. **Can I connect my Microsoft Designer Keyboard to a Windows PC?**
Absolutely! The Microsoft Designer Keyboard is compatible with Windows PCs. Just follow the pairing instructions provided above.
4. **Is the Microsoft Designer Keyboard compatible with Mac?**
Yes, the Microsoft Designer Keyboard is compatible with Mac devices. Simply follow the pairing instructions mentioned earlier.
5. **Can I use the Microsoft Designer Keyboard with mobile devices?**
Yes, the Microsoft Designer Keyboard is compatible with mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets.
6. **What is the range of the Bluetooth connection for the Microsoft Designer Keyboard?**
The keyboard has a range of approximately 32 feet (10 meters) without any obstacles between the connected device and the keyboard.
7. **How long does the battery of the Microsoft Designer Keyboard last?**
The battery life of the keyboard depends on usage. However, on average, it can last for several months before needing to be recharged.
8. **How do I charge my Microsoft Designer Keyboard?**
The keyboard comes with a micro-USB port for charging. You can use the included micro-USB cable to connect it to a power source, such as your computer or a wall adapter.
9. **Does the Microsoft Designer Keyboard support backlighting?**
No, the keyboard does not have backlighting features.
10. **Can I customize the function keys on the Microsoft Designer Keyboard?**
Yes, you can customize the function keys using the Microsoft Mouse and Keyboard Center software, which is available for download from the Microsoft website.
11. **Can I clean the Microsoft Designer Keyboard with water?**
No, avoid exposing the keyboard to water or any liquid. Instead, use a soft, lint-free cloth to clean the surface gently.
12. **How do I unpair my Microsoft Designer Keyboard from a device?**
To unpair the keyboard from a device, go to the Bluetooth settings on the device, find the Microsoft Designer Keyboard in the list of connected devices, and select the option to forget or unpair it.