Pairing a Surface Keyboard: Step-By-Step Guide
The Surface Keyboard is a sleek and compact accessory designed to complement your Microsoft Surface device and enhance your typing experience. If you’re unsure about how to pair a surface keyboard, fret not! In this article, we will walk you through the process and answer some common questions related to this topic.
How to pair a Surface Keyboard?
To pair your Surface Keyboard with your device, follow these simple steps:
1. Turn on your Surface Keyboard by flipping the switch on the back to the “On” position.
2. Make sure your Surface device is turned on and Bluetooth is enabled.
3. On your Surface device, go to “Start” and select “Settings.”
4. In the Settings menu, click on the “Devices” option.
5. Within Devices, select “Bluetooth & other devices.”
6. Click on the “Add Bluetooth or other device” button.
7. In the Add a device window, select “Bluetooth.”
8. Your Surface device will start searching for nearby Bluetooth devices.
9. Once the Surface Keyboard appears in the list of available devices, click on it to connect.
10. You will be prompted to enter a pairing code. Type the code using your Surface Keyboard and press Enter.
11. Your Surface Keyboard should now be paired successfully.
How to pair a Surface Keyboard?
To pair your Surface Keyboard, go to Settings > Devices > Bluetooth & other devices > Add Bluetooth or other device and select your Surface Keyboard from the available devices list.
FAQs about pairing a Surface Keyboard:
1. Can I pair my Surface Keyboard with multiple devices?
Yes, the Surface Keyboard can be paired with multiple devices, but only one device at a time.
2. How do I switch between paired devices?
To switch between already paired devices, turn off Bluetooth on the current device and turn it on the new one. The Surface Keyboard will then automatically connect to the new device.
3. Is it possible to pair the Surface Keyboard with a non-Surface device?
Absolutely! The Surface Keyboard can be paired with any Bluetooth-enabled device, not just Surface devices.
4. How can I check the battery level of my Surface Keyboard?
On your Surface device, go to Settings > Devices > Bluetooth & other devices > Surface Keyboard. The battery level will be displayed here.
5. What should I do if my Surface Keyboard doesn’t appear in the available devices list?
If your Surface Keyboard isn’t showing up, make sure it’s in pairing mode. To do this, turn the keyboard off and then back on. Also, make sure Bluetooth is enabled on your Surface device.
6. Can I pair my Surface Keyboard using a USB cable?
No, the Surface Keyboard uses Bluetooth for pairing, so a USB cable connection is not possible.
7. How do I unpair my Surface Keyboard from a device?
To unpair your Surface Keyboard, go to Settings > Devices > Bluetooth & other devices, click on your Surface Keyboard, and select “Remove device.”
8. Can I use the Surface Keyboard while it’s charging?
Yes, you can use the Surface Keyboard while it’s charging with the included USB cable.
9. Will my Surface Keyboard automatically reconnect to a previously paired device when it’s in range?
Yes, once paired, your Surface Keyboard will automatically reconnect to a previously paired device when it’s within range and Bluetooth is enabled on both devices.
10. How far can I be from my Surface device and still use the Surface Keyboard?
The range of the Surface Keyboard typically extends up to 30 feet (10 meters) from your Surface device, but this range may vary depending on your environment.
11. Can I customize the shortcut keys on my Surface Keyboard?
Yes, you can customize the function keys on your Surface Keyboard by accessing the Keyboard settings in the Windows settings menu.
12. Does the Surface Keyboard require any additional software or drivers?
No, the Surface Keyboard uses standard Bluetooth connectivity, so it doesn’t require any additional software or drivers. Just make sure your Surface device is running the latest version of Windows with Bluetooth support.
With these instructions and FAQs, you should now be able to easily pair your Surface Keyboard with your device and enjoy a smooth typing experience. Happy typing!