How to open Windows using keyboard?

Using a keyboard to navigate and operate your computer can be a convenient and efficient way to perform various tasks, including opening windows. Whether you prefer keyboard shortcuts or accessibility options, this article will guide you on how to open windows using your keyboard.
Using Keyboard Shortcuts
One of the easiest and quickest ways to open windows on your computer is by utilizing keyboard shortcuts. These key combinations enable you to bypass using a mouse and open windows with just a few keystrokes. Here are some useful keyboard shortcuts for opening windows:
1. How to open the Start menu using the keyboard?
To open the Start menu, press the Windows key on your keyboard. This key is usually located near the left Ctrl and Alt keys and has the Windows logo on it.
2. How to open the File Explorer using the keyboard?
To open the File Explorer, press the Windows key + E simultaneously. This combination opens a new window displaying your system’s file directory.
3. How to open a new browser window using the keyboard?
To open a new browser window, you can use the following shortcuts:
– Google Chrome: Press Ctrl + N.
– Mozilla Firefox: Press Ctrl + T.
– Microsoft Edge: Press Ctrl + N.
4. How to open a new tab in a browser using the keyboard?
To open a new tab in your web browser, use these shortcuts:
– Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge: Press Ctrl + T.
5. How to open a specific application using the keyboard?
To open a specific application, press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Then, type the name of the application (e.g., “notepad” for Notepad) or its execution command (e.g., “mspaint” for Microsoft Paint), and press Enter.
6. How to switch between open windows using the keyboard?
To switch between open windows, press Alt + Tab to cycle through the active applications. Keep holding the Alt key and press Tab repeatedly until you reach the desired window, then release both keys.
7. How to maximize or minimize a window using the keyboard?
To maximize a window, press Win + Up arrow. To minimize a window, press Win + Down arrow.
8. How to close an active window using the keyboard?
To close the currently active window, press Alt + F4. This shortcut works for most applications, including browsers and file explorers.
9. How to open the Task Manager using the keyboard?
To open the Task Manager, press Ctrl + Shift + Esc simultaneously. This utility allows you to manage running processes, monitor system performance, and more.
10. How to open the system Settings using the keyboard?
To open the system Settings, press the Windows key + I. This shortcut takes you directly to the settings menu, allowing you to modify various aspects of your computer’s configuration.
Using Accessibility Options
If you have limited mobility or prefer alternative methods, Windows provides several accessibility options that enable you to control your computer using the keyboard. These options can be found in the Ease of Access Center, which can be accessed from the Control Panel or by pressing Windows key + U. Here are a few frequently used accessibility options for opening windows:
11. How to use Sticky Keys to open windows?
Sticky Keys is an accessibility feature that allows you to perform keyboard shortcuts by pressing one key at a time. To enable Sticky Keys, press Shift five times or go to the Ease of Access Center and activate it. Then, you can combine keys to open windows, such as pressing Ctrl, Alt, or Shift with other keyboard shortcuts.
12. How to use Mouse Keys to open windows?
Mouse Keys is an accessibility feature that enables you to use the numeric keypad to control the cursor and perform mouse actions. When Mouse Keys is enabled, you can move the cursor to the desired window and press the configured key (usually Num Lock) to activate it.
By using these keyboard shortcuts and accessibility options, you can easily navigate and open windows on your computer without relying heavily on a mouse. Experiment with them and find the ones that suit your preferences and workflow, making your computing experience more efficient and comfortable.