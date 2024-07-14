How to open USB on Macbook air 2020?

If you own a MacBook Air 2020 and want to access the files on a USB drive, you might run into a little confusion at first, as there is no built-in USB port on the device. However, fret not, as there are still a couple of ways to open a USB on your MacBook Air 2020 without any hassle. In this article, we will explore these methods step by step to ensure you can easily access your USB storage.
Method 1: Using a USB-C Adapter
One of the simplest ways to open a USB on your MacBook Air 2020 is by using a USB-C adapter. The MacBook Air 2020 is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, and you can connect a USB-C adapter to either of these ports to gain access to your USB storage. Simply follow these steps:
1. Purchase a USB-C adapter: You will need a USB-C to USB adapter that is compatible with your MacBook Air 2020. You can find these adapters online or at an electronics store.
2. Connect the adapter to your MacBook Air: Plug the USB-C adapter into one of the Thunderbolt 3 ports on your MacBook Air 2020.
3. Connect the USB drive to the adapter: Insert your USB drive into the USB-A port on the adapter.
4. Access the USB drive: Once connected, your MacBook Air 2020 will recognize the USB drive, and you can access its files through the Finder.
Method 2: Using a USB-C Hub
Another option to open a USB on MacBook Air 2020 is by using a USB-C hub. A USB-C hub expands the capabilities of your MacBook Air by providing additional ports, including USB-A ports. Here’s how you can use a USB-C hub:
1. Purchase a USB-C hub: Look for a USB-C hub that offers USB-A ports. Make sure it is compatible with your MacBook Air 2020.
2. Connect the hub to your MacBook Air: Plug the hub into one of the Thunderbolt 3 ports on your MacBook Air 2020.
3. Connect the USB drive to the hub: Insert your USB drive into one of the USB-A ports on the hub.
4. Access the USB drive: Your MacBook Air 2020 will detect the USB drive, and you can access its contents using the Finder.