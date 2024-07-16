How to open settings on Mac with keyboard?

Mac computers provide users with a convenient and efficient way to navigate and control their system settings. While most users are accustomed to using the mouse or trackpad to access settings, many may not be aware that it is also possible to open settings on Mac with the keyboard. In this article, we will discuss the various methods you can use to accomplish this.
Method 1: Spotlight Search
One of the most straightforward ways to open settings on your Mac using the keyboard is by utilizing the Spotlight Search feature. Follow these steps:
1. Press the Command (⌘) key and Spacebar simultaneously to open Spotlight Search.
2. Type “System Preferences” into the search bar.
3. Press Enter to open the System Preferences window.
Using Spotlight Search allows you to quickly access System Preferences without having to navigate through your applications or Finder.
Method 2: Keyboard Shortcut
Another efficient method to open settings on Mac with the keyboard is by using a built-in keyboard shortcut. Follow these steps:
1. Hold down the Command (⌘) key on your keyboard.
2. While holding down the Command key, press the comma (,) key.
3. The System Preferences window will open.
Using this keyboard shortcut will take you directly to the System Preferences window, bypassing the need for additional clicks or searches.
How to access specific settings using Spotlight Search?
To access specific settings within System Preferences using Spotlight Search, follow the steps mentioned above and then type the name of the desired setting into the search bar.
How to navigate through settings in the System Preferences window with the keyboard?
Once you have opened the System Preferences window using one of the methods discussed above, you can navigate through the settings using the Tab key or arrow keys on your keyboard.
Can I use a keyboard shortcut to open specific settings directly?
While there isn’t a direct keyboard shortcut to open specific settings, you can use the aforementioned methods to open System Preferences first and then navigate to the specific setting using the keyboard.
What if the Spotlight Search or keyboard shortcut doesn’t work?
If the Spotlight Search or keyboard shortcut doesn’t work, make sure your keyboard is functioning correctly and try again. If the issue persists, you may need to troubleshoot your Mac or seek assistance from Apple Support.
Are there alternative methods to access settings using the keyboard?
Yes, another way to access settings using the keyboard is by adding the System Preferences shortcut to the Dock and accessing it with the keyboard using the Control + Fn + F3 key combination.
How can I quickly close the System Preferences window with the keyboard?
To quickly close the System Preferences window, you can press Command (⌘) + W on your keyboard.
Can I customize keyboard shortcuts for specific settings?
Yes, you can customize keyboard shortcuts for specific settings within certain applications. To do this, open System Preferences, click on “Keyboard,” and then navigate to the “Shortcuts” tab.
What if I accidentally make changes to the settings?
If you accidentally make changes to the settings, you can either navigate back to the original setting and revert the changes or reset the application back to its default settings within the System Preferences window.
How can I quickly navigate back to the previous window or category in System Preferences?
To navigate back to the previous window or category in System Preferences, you can press Command (⌘) + [ (left bracket) on your keyboard.
Is it possible to open settings on Mac without using the keyboard?
Yes, you can open settings on Mac without using the keyboard by clicking on the Apple menu at the top left corner of your screen, selecting “System Preferences,” and accessing the desired settings from the window that opens.
Can I use a keyboard shortcut to access settings from the Apple menu?
Unfortunately, there isn’t a built-in keyboard shortcut to access settings from the Apple menu directly. However, you can combine keyboard shortcuts mentioned in earlier methods for a quicker workflow.
In conclusion, opening settings on Mac with the keyboard is a convenient and efficient way to navigate your system preferences. Whether using Spotlight Search or keyboard shortcuts, you now have the knowledge to access your Mac settings swiftly and effortlessly. Elevate your productivity by incorporating these methods into your daily Mac usage.